Elton John and Lil Nas X are Uber Eats' newest celebrity duo

Uber Eats’ “Tonight I’ll Be Eating” campaign has become pop culture crossover central, matching up unexpected celebrity pairs including sci-fi icons Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart as well as Simon Biles and “Queer Eye” host Jonathan Van Ness. Today, the brand enters the music world with its latest duo: Elton John and Lil Nas X.

Uber Eats' latest spots from agency Special Group and directed by Smuggler’s Guy Shelmerdine take the campaign in a new direction. Not only do they promote food delivery, they also pitch Uber Eats’ grocery, alcohol and convenience offerings with the help of the musical superstars.

John, a legend whose career spans more than five decades, and Lil Nas X, a modern-day hip hop groundbreaker, find themselves together in John’s absurdly lavish abode enjoying the spoils of their fame as they ponder on what to have for dinner, among other things.