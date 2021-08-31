Marketing News & Strategy

Emirates' viral ad takes brand to (queasy) new heights

Airline puts 'crew member' atop world's tallest building in Dubai; company also marks 10 years as U.S. Open sponsor
By Moyo Adeolu. Published on August 31, 2021.
How Allbirds will step up marketing ahead of going public

Emirates recently took its marketing to new heights—quite literally—in a viral ad featuring a flight attendant standing 2,716.54 feet above ground atop Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. 

The airline's 30-second spot begins with a straightforward close-up shot of what appears to be an Emirates crew member flipping through message boards, in a nod to the famous scene in the 2003 cult hit “Love Actually.” The film quickly goes from ordinary to jaw-dropping as the camera pans out to show that the attendant is actually standing on top of the world’s tallest building, against the backdrop of Dubai’s breathtaking skyline.

The ad celebrates how restrictions have lightened for those flying from the UAE to the UK (the attendant’s signs note that the country is now on the UK’s Amber list, allowing for quarantine-free travel). It was conceived and directed by Emirates’ in-house brand team with the help of Dubai-based Prime Productions AMG. On the Emirates’ YouTube channel, the spot has over 6 million views and over 1 million on the brand’s Instagram.

“We always look to challenge the norm and push boundaries at Emirates,” said Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates, in a statement. “We do it every day through our innovative services, our best-in-class product and of course through our advertising.”

The daring ad required intense planning, training, and strict safety protocols. Emirates did not cast an actual crew member for the role. The airline tapped professional skydiving instructor Nicole Smith Ludvik, a world traveler and adventure enthusiast. Emirates had originally sought actual team members for the shoot and did find eligible candidates, but to ensure safety, the company ultimately decided to cast Ludvik. 

Ludvik climbed for one hour and 15 minutes to reach the top of the Burj Khalifa, starting from level 160 of the building. The production team also had to scale several tiers and ladders inside a tube to reach the top. Ludvik then stood on a platform custom-built for the shoot. Under the Emirates uniform Ludvik wore a safety harness and was attached to the skyscraper’s pole as well as two other different points on the structure.

The mini thriller took the production team around five hours to shoot. No green screen or special effects were used, and a single drone captured the footage in a continuous take. Ludvik joins Tom Cruise and the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as one of only a handful of individuals who have stood at the top of the Burj Khalifa.

Volvo previously pulled a similar daredevil move. In 2013 it created ”The Hook” to promote the Volvo FMX truck. The spot featured former Volvo Trucks President Claes Nilsson standing on top of an FMX dangling from a towing hook. 

The Emirates ad debuted earlier this month, ahead of the company’s 10th consecutive year as the official airline for the U.S. Open Tennis Championships, where it will promote its "Fly Better" brand platform. 

The brand’s “#EmiratesFlyBetterMoments” initiative will provide a variety of activities and amenities for tennis fans such as the Emirates Suite and the Emirates Sport Café. Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 12 tennis fans flying to and from the U.S. in First and Business Class can enjoy a special cocktail, the U.S. Open Overhead Smash. All travelers will have access to live U.S. Open action on the Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra channels on Emirates Ice TV Live. The celebration will continue on the airline's social media platforms with "The Mixer," a virtual talk show organized by the USTA where the host will engage with fans and special guests on topics ranging from the atmosphere at the U.S. Open night matches to Emirates suite life highlights.

Moyo Adeolu

Moyo Adeolu is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She enjoys covering stories that range from the influence of pop culture, music, and tech as well as fashion-retail marketing. She has years of experience as a broadcast media professional and enjoys traveling and living an active lifestyle.

