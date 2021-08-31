Emirates' viral ad takes brand to (queasy) new heights

Emirates recently took its marketing to new heights—quite literally—in a viral ad featuring a flight attendant standing 2,716.54 feet above ground atop Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

The airline's 30-second spot begins with a straightforward close-up shot of what appears to be an Emirates crew member flipping through message boards, in a nod to the famous scene in the 2003 cult hit “Love Actually.” The film quickly goes from ordinary to jaw-dropping as the camera pans out to show that the attendant is actually standing on top of the world’s tallest building, against the backdrop of Dubai’s breathtaking skyline.

The ad celebrates how restrictions have lightened for those flying from the UAE to the UK (the attendant’s signs note that the country is now on the UK’s Amber list, allowing for quarantine-free travel). It was conceived and directed by Emirates’ in-house brand team with the help of Dubai-based Prime Productions AMG. On the Emirates’ YouTube channel, the spot has over 6 million views and over 1 million on the brand’s Instagram.

“We always look to challenge the norm and push boundaries at Emirates,” said Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates, in a statement. “We do it every day through our innovative services, our best-in-class product and of course through our advertising.”