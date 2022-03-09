Marketing News & Strategy

Eos wants your pubes—for an important cause

'Pubes for the Planet' campaign created with Mischief is collecting your curlies to help support environmental organization Matter of Trust
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on March 09, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
CBS and Turner sell out March Madness ad inventory
Credit: eos

Before you go flushing your pubes down the drain, Eos says, “Stop!”

The personal care brand wants to put your netherhair to good use with its latest campaign, which asks consumers to collect their bush trimmings to help save the planet. 

Subscribe to Ad Age for more of the latest in advertising and marketing news. 

Created with Mischief @ No Fixed Address, the effort involves a partnership with Matter of Trust, an organization that transforms hair into actual tools that solve various issues affecting the environment, such as mats that help fight soil erosion and oil spills.

Those who wish to turn their pubes into eco-warriors can sign up on the “Pubes for the Planet” campaign site. Eos will send them a pre-labeled envelope directed to Matter of Trust, along with a mini tube of shave cream.

Eos will also be matching pube donations with monetary support to Matter of Trust, up to $15,000. 

“MOT is doing an amazing job to make hair a sustainable solution to a number of environmental issues,” said Soyoung Kang, chief marketing officer of Eos, in a statement. “We’re really proud to be partnering with the forward-thinking organization to help spread the word about their renewable cause.”

Mischief Senior Copywriter Dana Buckhorn told Ad Age about conceiving the campaign idea.

“We realized that human hair waste is actually quite a big problem and doesn’t really get talked about much,” Buckhorn said. “At the same time, as we dug deep, we saw how human hair can be used as a renewable resource to positively impact our environment. We knew then we could kill two birds with one stone, and also use it as a perfect way to destigmatize talking about genital gardening.”

More news about Eos
Watch: How TikTok influencers helped Eos build its brand
Jeanine Poggi
EOS' NSFW product line honors TikTok creator who taught fans how to shave their lady parts
Ann-Christine Diaz
'Vagnastics' is EOS' aerobics-inspired take on shaving lady parts
I-Hsien Sherwood
EOS' musical ode to the mundane celebrates the simple things missing during the pandemic
I-Hsien Sherwood
How Carley Caldas is making EOS more memorable
Moyo Adeolu

While brands like Liquid Plumr tend to characterize human hair as a nuisance that can make your life miserable by clogging your pipes, hair’s hydrophobic properties can actually be a boon to the environment. Matter of Trust, for example, turns donated hair into loosely felted mats that provide a number of benefits to growing plants. The mats allow for rain to pass through to the soil while preventing loss to evaporation. The hair also allows for a slow nitrogen release into the earth, amplifying the production of chlorophyll, which, as you may recall from grade school science, helps feed plants through photosynthesis. 

Matter of Trust also uses hair to help clean up oil spills, a process that has traditionally involved synthetic materials that can also lead to large amounts of non-biodegradable plastic waste. Recycled hair is durable, but it’s also biodegradable so it won’t accumulate like plastic in a landfill or the ocean. 

Also watch: A pubic hair sings 'The Pube Song' for Gillette Venus

Matter of Trust has already been soliciting hair donations from consumers and on its own site requests contributions of hair longer than one inch. The “Pubes for the Planet” push, however, is inclusive of tresses of all lengths. All the donations from the campaign will be used to fertilize a new “Pube Park” at the organization’s eco-industrial hub in San Francisco that was conceived as part of the campaign.

"Not enough people know that they can repurpose their hair waste, and also, many feel awkward talking about shaving their pubes,” said Carley Caldas, VP, brand marketing & media at Eos, told Ad Age. “We want to help empower our fans to drop this taboo and as well as learn how to think of and repurpose all excess hair waste as the renewable resource it really is." The campaign may even inspire consumers to fertilize their own home gardens or plants with their own "vagitation." 

You might wonder if shipping mounds of muff hair will end up doing more harm than good. Caldas noted that the company has “gone to great lengths to ensure the environmental impact of getting pubes to their new home does not outweigh the good green work they’re doing upon arrival.” All the packaging is 100% biodegradable, and the donations will be collected by a single vendor and shipped in a single batch to Matter of Trust. Eos has also purchased carbon offsets to ensure that the environmental impact from shipping is kept to a minimum.

Read more news about marketing and the environment. 

“Eos is making it so easy to put that thatch to good use that not taking part in ‘Pubes for the Planet’ is basically a big middle finger to Mother Nature,” said Bianca Guimaraes, Mischief executive creative director and partner, in a statement.

“Mother Nature doesn’t let anything go to waste—neither should we!” added Lisa Gautier, co-founder at Matter of Trust.

This isn’t the first time Eos has created conversation around pube-scaping. Previously, Eos and Mischief were behind the “Bless Your F#@%ing Cooch” product line and campaign centered around TikTok influencer Carly Joy, who had gone viral for her post showing viewers how she shaves down there with the help of the Eos shaving cream—even without water. That campaign helped to increase sales of the brand’s shave cream 59% during the period it ran.

The “Pubes for the Planet” campaign will run through the next month, or until supplies last.

In this article:

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

CBS and Turner sell out March Madness ad inventory

CBS and Turner sell out March Madness ad inventory
IHOP 's new loyalty program plays off crypto craze

IHOP 's new loyalty program plays off crypto craze
How the marketing industry is responding to the Ukraine war

How the marketing industry is responding to the Ukraine war
Coca-Cola, PepsiCo suspend Russian sales

Coca-Cola, PepsiCo suspend Russian sales
Apple to stream MLB games on Friday nights

Apple to stream MLB games on Friday nights
McDonald’s to temporarily close Russian restaurants

McDonald’s to temporarily close Russian restaurants
How brands are observing International Women’s Day

How brands are observing International Women’s Day
Procter & Gamble stops marketing, curtails sales in Russia

Procter & Gamble stops marketing, curtails sales in Russia