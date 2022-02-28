Estee Lauder terminates John Demsey over Instagram post

Estee Lauder Cos. said it has terminated veteran executive John Demsey, days after placing him on leave over a social media post that included a racial slur and a reference to the coronavirus.

Demsey, who is executive group president and oversees brands such as Clinique and Mac, will leave the company effective this week, Estee Lauder shared in a statement Monday.

“This decision is the result of his recent Instagram posts, which do not reflect the values of the Estee Lauder Companies, have caused widespread offense, are damaging to our efforts to drive inclusivity both inside and outside our walls, and do not reflect the judgment we expect of our leaders,” Executive Chairman William P. Lauder and CEO Fabrizio Freda said in the statement, which the company sent to employees and published on its website.