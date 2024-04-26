Estée Lauder plans to use AI to speed up ad and product development

Estée Lauder Cos. is creating a joint AI Innovation Lab with Microsoft, expanding a relationship that started in 2017 with a focus on speeding advertising and product development.
The marketer of more than 20 prestige beauty brands, including the eponymous Estée Lauder, Clinique, Bobbi Brown, Smashbox and Aveda, is applying generative capabilities in the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to its database of product and claim data. The idea is to apply conversational AI technology to the database to more quickly launch locally relevant campaigns globally.