Estée Lauder plans to use AI to speed up ad and product development

Its deal with Microsoft will include applying AI to the beauty marketer’s database
By Jack Neff. Published on April 26, 2024.
McDonald’s results hurt by Mideast war and slowing US growth

Estée Lauder is using AI to help guide product and ad plans

Credit: Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder Cos. is creating a joint AI Innovation Lab with Microsoft, expanding a relationship that started in 2017 with a focus on speeding advertising and product development.

The marketer of more than 20 prestige beauty brands, including the eponymous Estée Lauder, Clinique, Bobbi Brown, Smashbox and Aveda, is applying generative capabilities in the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to its database of product and claim data. The idea is to apply conversational AI technology to the database to more quickly launch locally relevant campaigns globally.

“With Microsoft’s generative AI tools and extensive expertise, we are able to leverage ELC’s tremendous data to create more personalized consumer experiences and faster insights to action, resulting in increased speed to market and stronger local relevancy,” said Jane Lauder, executive VP of enterprise marketing and chief data officer for the beauty marketer, in a statement.

Estée Lauder’s move comes amid a growing focus on AI in beauty marketing, as rivals such as Unilever’s Dove and L’Oréal have put restrictions in place regarding how they use AI.

The AI effort comes as Microsoft looks to build out strategic partnerships with more major marketers, including the announcement earlier this week of a five-year cloud and generative AI partnership with Coca-Cola Co.

“Generative AI represents a significant opportunity for the beauty industry—creating more engaging customer experiences, getting products into the hands of consumers faster, developing new products more efficiently and sustainably and much more,” said Shelley Bransten, corporate VP of global industry solutions for Microsoft.

Estée Lauder previously used Azure AI as the platform for its voice-enabled makeup assistant, a mobile app launched early last year to help visually impaired users more easily and confidently apply makeup. The iOS and Android app is now available in the U.S., U.K. and Ireland and is rolling into additional markets and languages in the months ahead.

