Estée Lauder plans to use AI to speed up ad and product development

“With Microsoft’s generative AI tools and extensive expertise, we are able to leverage ELC’s tremendous data to create more personalized consumer experiences and faster insights to action, resulting in increased speed to market and stronger local relevancy,” said Jane Lauder, executive VP of enterprise marketing and chief data officer for the beauty marketer, in a statement.

Estée Lauder’s move comes amid a growing focus on AI in beauty marketing, as rivals such as Unilever’s Dove and L’Oréal have put restrictions in place regarding how they use AI.

The AI effort comes as Microsoft looks to build out strategic partnerships with more major marketers, including the announcement earlier this week of a five-year cloud and generative AI partnership with Coca-Cola Co.