Marketing News & Strategy

Former Sam's Club top marketer Tony Rogers hired by Keller Williams

The former Walmart and Sam's Club marketer drawn by culture and technology challenges, but won't likely be doing a Super Bowl spot soon
By Jack Neff. Published on March 22, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
See how Lululemon is marketing its first running shoe

Tony Rogers, chief growth officer of Keller Williams

Credit: Keller Williams

Former Sam’s Club Chief Member Officer Tony Rogers is moving to a new industry as chief growth officer of Keller Williams and its holding company Kwx, the company announced today.

The 16-year veteran of Walmart held top marketing roles for the company in China and the U.S. before most recently assuming duties as top marketer for its Sam’s Club unit. He left in February just as the club chain was launching its first Super Bowl ad and delivering strong growth, with fiscal fourth-quarter comp sales up 10.4% and membership up 9.1%.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Austin-based Keller Williams is the world’s largest real estate company by agent count and also largest in the U.S. by units and sales volume, and it’s also on a roll. The publicly held company’s agents closed 1.3 million transactions, up 9.1%, and $532.2 billion in sales volume, up 30.6%, in the U.S. and Canada in 2021.

“I felt like I had accomplished what I was going to accomplish there” at Walmart, Rogers said in an interview. “And we have built a really good team at Sam’s Club.”

Get your ticket for the April 5 Ad Age Next: Retail event at AdAge.com/NextRetail.

In talking with Kwx CEO Carl Liebert and key members of the Keller family, Rogers said he was impressed by the “caliber of the people and the culture that they talked about,” which he compared to the strong culture at Walmart.

“Every industry now is being changed and disrupted by technology,” Rogers said. “Getting in and understanding how to win in that environment is really fun. And that’s one of the things I learned in retail in the last decade. And I felt that same energy here, that same, excitement, that same entrepreneurial spirit.”

Related stories from Ad Age
See Sam's Club Super Bowl ad where Kevin Hart gets sneaky good deals—just like everyone else
Jack Neff
Sam's Club chief marketer Rogers exits as brand readies first Super Bowl commercial; to be replaced by Ciara Anfield
Jack Neff
Tombras wins Re/Max U.S. media account
Lindsay Rittenhouse

Indeed, Keller Williams bills itself as a real estate technology company. Its assets include an app that incorporates a customer relationship management system for agents, as well as a recent partnership with Real Nex on a commercial real estate CRM system that includes a soon-to-be-launched auction and virtual reality platforms. So the metaverse is at hand even if the company will remain all about selling physical real estate.

But a Super Bowl ad may not be in the future, nor is a big central media budget. Indeed, iSpot.tv shows no national TV spending for Keller Williams over the past year, compared to about $7 million each for rivals Re/Max and Coldwell Banker.

“There are similarities with what I’ve done in the past, but it’s a significantly different model, because the philosophy here is so agent centric” Rogers said. “We really cede a lot of the control of the brand to the agents, and we really try to create an atmosphere where the agents can build their own brand alongside the Keller Williams brand.”

Ad Age A-List 2022

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

See how Lululemon is marketing its first running shoe

See how Lululemon is marketing its first running shoe
How the marketing industry is responding to the Ukraine war

How the marketing industry is responding to the Ukraine war
NFL opens door to blockchain sponsorships, but falls short of full crypto embrace

NFL opens door to blockchain sponsorships, but falls short of full crypto embrace
PepsiCo enlists TikTok star Khaby Lame for Nitro Pepsi debut

PepsiCo enlists TikTok star Khaby Lame for Nitro Pepsi debut
What’s next for retail media networks amid explosive growth

What’s next for retail media networks amid explosive growth
Russia bans Facebook and Instagram under ‘extremism’ law

Russia bans Facebook and Instagram under ‘extremism’ law
McDonald’s brings back Szechuan sauce only for app users

McDonald’s brings back Szechuan sauce only for app users
Shoptalk returns and Decentraland hosts Metaverse Fashion Week: The Week Ahead

Shoptalk returns and Decentraland hosts Metaverse Fashion Week: The Week Ahead