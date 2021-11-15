Expedia launches its first Black Friday campaign

Expedia worked with Anomaly on the project—the agency had an existing relationship with Hotels.com for the Europe, Middle East and Asia region. Muelas noted that the campaign came together over the past couple months, and there is an opportunity for the relationship to continue, a spokeswoman added.

Yet even as new categories jump on the Black Friday bandwagon, the day’s relevance for retailers—which first started the shopping tradition—has long been waning. Instead, many brands have begun offering “Black Friday” promotions and deals weeks ahead of time, rather than focusing their efforts on a single day of doorbusters. COVID-19 accelerated the trend as retailers such as Gap and Lowe’s sought to avoid crowds and long lines of closely gathered people in an age of social distancing. Now, consumers are conditioned to expect their deals long ahead of Thanksgiving. Even Expedia’s new campaign, while called “Black Friday,” will still begin running Tuesday, more than a week before Thanksgiving.

But consumers appear to be ready to travel. Many travel brands have reported an uptick in both leisure and business traffic in recent months. Expedia is no exception, according to Muelas.

“With international borders reopening and what’s predicted to be a huge holiday travel season, our brands are well positioned,” he said, noting a spike in holiday demand this year. “We’ve seen a surge in interest for flights, packages, hotels and vacation homes.”

