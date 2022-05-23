Marketing News & Strategy

Mark Zuckerberg sued by D.C. over Cambridge Analytica data breach

The Meta CEO contributed to lax oversight of user data, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine alleged
Published on May 23, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Roe v. Wade—tracking brand and agency reaction

Mark Zuckerberg

Credit: Bloomberg

The District of Columbia said it sued Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg for his alleged role in the data breach that allowed political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica to target Facebook users during the 2016 presidential election.

A “sweeping investigation” revealed that Zuckerberg contributed to lax oversight of user data and the creation of misleading privacy agreements that resulted in Cambridge Analytica and other third parties getting their hands on the personal information of 87 million Americans, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said in a statement on Monday.

Cambridge Analytica was hired by then-candidate Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign against Hillary Clinton. Racine called it “the largest consumer privacy scandal in the nation’s history.”

The lawsuit mirrors an earlier suit Racine filed against Facebook in 2018, though the judge overseeing that case rejected as “almost bad faith” the Democratic attorney general’s attempt to add Zuckerberg as a defendant earlier this year.

“You want to change this from a case about Facebook to a case about Mr. Zuckerberg,” D.C. Superior Court Judge Maurice Ross said at a March hearing. “What value does it add to name him? There’s no more relief for the consumers of the District.”

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

 

Related coverage from Ad Age
Google ad tech breakup bill raises new privacy concerns
Garett Sloane
What Wendy's foray into Meta's VR world means for brands
Garett Sloane
Meta to open retail store to showcase virtual reality hardware

Racine on Monday said it was important for his office to go after Zuckerberg.

“We continue to persist and have followed the evidence right to Mr. Zuckerberg,” Racine said in the statement. “The evidence shows Mr. Zuckerberg was personally involved in Facebook’s failure to protect the privacy and data of its users leading directly to the Cambridge Analytica incident. 

Meta declined comment. The company has previously derided Racine’s claims as “little more than a broadside against Facebook’s business model.”

Cambridge Analytica worked in support of the 2016 campaigns of Trump, Ted Cruz and Ben Carson, all Republicans. It was founded in 2013 by former Renaissance Technologies co-CEO Robert Mercer, a major supporter of Trump in 2016. Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, was one of the campaign’s liaisons to Cambridge Analytica, which collapsed after revelations about its harvesting and use of personal data.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Roe v. Wade—tracking brand and agency reaction

Roe v. Wade—tracking brand and agency reaction
Starbucks to exit Russia completely, joining McDonald's and other brands

Starbucks to exit Russia completely, joining McDonald's and other brands

The ‘fractional CMO’—inside the rise of marketing gigs that are short by design

The ‘fractional CMO’—inside the rise of marketing gigs that are short by design
‘Stranger Things’ is back and NFT summit comes to Cannes Film Festival: The Week Ahead

‘Stranger Things’ is back and NFT summit comes to Cannes Film Festival: The Week Ahead
How meal subscription brands are trying to stay relevant as inflation threatens pandemic growth

How meal subscription brands are trying to stay relevant as inflation threatens pandemic growth

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
Apple’s new iPhone privacy ad shows your data on the auction block

Apple’s new iPhone privacy ad shows your data on the auction block
Cheez-It uses hip-hop to age cheese—yes, really, and science backs it up

Cheez-It uses hip-hop to age cheese—yes, really, and science backs it up