Firehouse Subs overhauls agency roster with Orchard and PHD among winners

Firehouse Subs has opted for a multi-agency approach after parting ways with TRG in March.
Orchard is the brand’s new lead creative agency and PHD will handle media. Quality Meats will work on activations and partnerships. Merchandising will be handled by 500 Degrees and Jones Knowles Ritchie takes on lead design agency duties, while ICR has PR. The assignments cover the U.S. and Canada.
TRG had handled most of those functions. But the sandwich chain now wants to call on a broader array of talent as it looks to better differentiate its offerings—including its hot subs—amid a sea of sandwich chain competition. It marks the first time Jacksonville, Florida-based Firehouse Subs has moved beyond a single agency since its founding in 1994.
“We are taking a more specialized approach to have a broader ecosystem, but now we have the best of the best,” Dena vonWerssowetz, Firehouse Subs’ chief marketing officer, said in an interview. “We have such high awareness for the footprint of the brand, but we have an opportunity when it comes to penetration and driving trial. Our subs are hot, and that is really distinctive in our category, so how can we leverage that and tell our story?”