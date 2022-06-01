Ford CEO hints at cutting EV advertising, says 'model is messed up'

Ford is one of the nation’s biggest advertisers, spending $3.1 billion last year promoting its products. But Farley wants to emulate Tesla Inc., which controls the US market for EVs despite not buying traditional advertising. He said Ford hasn’t needed to advertise its new F-150 Lightning plug-in pickup and that it stopped promoting its electric Mustang Mach-E because “it’s sold out for two years.”

“I’m not convinced we need public advertising for” electric vehicles “if we do our job,” Farley said.

Farley, who is spending $50 billion on EVs through 2026, said his company’s advertising budget would be better spent to improve the customer experience for Ford’s car buyers, giving them special service and treatment at dealers throughout the life of their vehicle.

“Our model’s messed up,” Farley said. “We spend nothing post-warranty on the customer experience.”