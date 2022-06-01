Ford CEO hints at cutting EV advertising, says 'model is messed up'

Farley said Tesla has a cost advantage of $2,000 a car because the electric automaker has a direct sales model that doesn’t include car dealers.
But Farley isn’t looking to do away with dealers, who he contends could be a competitive advantage. He sees their role changing to focus on service after the sale. He also believes dealers will have to do 100% of sales online, with no-haggle pricing.
“Our dealers can do it, but the standards will be brutal,” Farley said. “Their business will change a lot and there will be a lot of winners and losers and, I believe, consolidation.”
Farley's position on EV ad spending run counter to the approach taken by rivals, which are shelling out big money pushing their new EVs. Kia, BMW and General Motors and Nissan all ran expensive celebrity-filled ads in the Super Bowl, for instance.
—Bloomberg News, with Ad Age