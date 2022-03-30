Former Progressive CMO Jeff Charney debuts new marketing venture

Mkhstry, which counts Cleveland-based innovation lab Nottingham Spirk as a partner, plans to use its own proprietary index, a 75-question pre-screening of potential clients to explore the best options for a business relationship. Charney said he will work with clients on guiding them through new areas of advertising including blockchain, the creator economy and Web3. In terms of clients, he expects to initially target industries such as education, blockchain and cryptocurrency and health and wellness.

As a collective, the company will bring on partners to serve clients in an as-needed basis rather than have full-time employees. Mkhstry will not have an office but will operate virtually, “eliminating the heavy overhead normally associated with a traditional agency or consultancy,” according to a press release.