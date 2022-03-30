Former Progressive CMO Jeff Charney debuts new marketing venture

Nearly three months after retiring from Progressive, Jeff Charney is back—with his own advertising venture. Called Mkhstry, the business is a nationwide collective that plans to work with clients on an invitation-only basis. The collective will work with companies and brands as well as agencies, Charney said.
“It’s part accelerator lab for ideas, part agency catalyst and part purpose-driven lifestyle brand—it’s not as simple as an ad agency,” he said. The company is focusing on “idea-first marketing” rather than leading work with campaigns.