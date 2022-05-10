Four multicultural marketing lessons from top executives

Consider metaverse inclusivity

While multicultural marketing is happening in the physical world, there is now a new place that requires the same level of effort on inclusivity. Nowhere, a browser-based 3D meetup platform, has made its technology accessible so that people don’t need a crypto wallet or NFT to join so that anyone can become part of the metaverse.

The metaverse requires many to have access to equipment like virtual reality headsets or even the funds to buy land in a place like The Sandbox. Nowhere wants to be adaptable and for those who may not have such access, according to Ana Constantino, co-founder and managing partner at Nowhere. The platform is free and can be accessed by a simple link on a browser. “We wanted it to be as easy as possible for people to come in and accessible as possible,” she said.

Telly Wong, chief content officer and senior VP of IW Group, has also dabbled in the metaverse with brands like McDonald's and created a Lunar New Year event that included the “Hall of Zodiacs,” which allowed people to learn their Chinese zodiac sign. It was meant to primarily target an Asian American audience, but Wong said that “because it was virtual and it was opened up to the world, we had people dropping in from all over the place.”

At the end of the day, however, Jon Thompson, senior director of digital and Web3 at Ten35, says it's up to brands and agencies to work with people from many different cultures and “be conscious about who they’re selecting” when it comes to diversity in the metaverse.

Spending and measurement changes aren't coming fast enough

Many brands have made pledges to spend large sums of money on Black-owned media, but in order to see equity across the industry, these brands need to walk the talk, which means giving “continuous investment, access and opportunities over time and really in perpetuity,” according to Ryan Robertson, senior VP of marketing at Group Black.

Similarly, Isabel Rafferty Zavala, CEO and founder at Canela Media, said more brands need to see that “doing business with a minority-owned business makes business sense.” She added that being able to show analytics, results and numbers from these minority-owned businesses will further show it “makes sense for business.”

Data and measurement is an ongoing problem in the marketing industry and there is more that needs to be done to better account for multicultural audiences. Panelists said that improvement is needed from Nielsen, which is s slowly making progress.

Roberto Ruiz, executive VP of strategy and insights U.S. at TelevisaUnivision, said that although it is a complex issue, he is hopeful the industry will find a model that reflects reality—but that's going to take time.

eMbrace, a new software and data solution from Horizon Media, powered by Nielsen, is meant to help diversify the data. It is able to recalibrate populations who have panel data to “create a more data-informed and equitable approach to identify strategic and inclusive with comparators,” said Karina Dobarro, executive VP and managing director of multicultural business solutions at Horizon Media.