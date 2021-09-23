Frank's RedHot seeks hand model via TikTok search with help from supermodel

Frank’s RedHot is using TikTok to find its first official hand model for a campaign set to debut next year. The hot sauce brand signed up supermodel Coco Rocha to help with the effort.

Rocha—a TikTok star herself, and founder of Nomad MGMT & Coco Rocha Model Camp—announced the competition today to her 1.2 million TikTok followers. She is encouraging TikTok users to submit their best hand modeling videos for a chance to win using the hashtag #FranksSweepstakes and Frank’s TikTok handle @FranksRedHot, according to the brand.

The “Frank’s RedHot Next Hot Hand Model” officially begins Sunday when the first pose challenge will be announced. It will run for three weeks.

RedHot fans and aspiring models will have a chance to show off their modeling skills in three different posing challenges. Contestants will be judged by Rocha in collaboration with the Frank’s RedHot team. Each Sunday, a finalist for that week’s competition will be revealed on the model’s TikTok, leaving three finalists. The winner will be announced on Oct. 17 and will be named the official “hand” of Frank’s RedHot and featured in a 2022 campaign.

Rocha says the brand should expect to find true creators that will showcase creative and smart ideas. “Have fun and don't take yourself seriously. Sometimes we put so much pressure on making sure we have the best image as models. We should be silly and think outside the box. I think that is what I’ll be looking for—the fun and obscure,” she says.