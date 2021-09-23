Marketing News & Strategy

Frank's RedHot seeks hand model via TikTok search with help from supermodel

Coco Rocha will host the competition that includes weekly challenges
By Moyo Adeolu. Published on September 23, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Instagram's new brand campaign says your identity is 'yours to make'
20210923_FRH_HERO-MobileArtboard-3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Frank's Red Hot

Frank’s RedHot is using TikTok to find its first official hand model for a campaign set to debut next year. The hot sauce brand signed up supermodel Coco Rocha to help with the effort.

Rocha—a TikTok star herself, and founder of Nomad MGMT & Coco Rocha Model Camp—announced the competition today to her 1.2 million TikTok followers. She is encouraging TikTok users to submit their best hand modeling videos for a chance to win using the hashtag #FranksSweepstakes and Frank’s TikTok handle @FranksRedHot, according to the brand.

The “Frank’s RedHot Next Hot Hand Model” officially begins Sunday when the first pose challenge will be announced. It will run for three weeks. 

RedHot fans and aspiring models will have a chance to show off their modeling skills in three different posing challenges. Contestants will be judged by Rocha in collaboration with the Frank’s RedHot team. Each Sunday, a finalist for that week’s competition will be revealed on the model’s TikTok, leaving three finalists. The winner will be announced on Oct. 17 and will be named the official “hand” of Frank’s RedHot and featured in a 2022 campaign.

Rocha says the brand should expect to find true creators that will showcase creative and smart ideas. “Have fun and don't take yourself seriously. Sometimes we put so much pressure on making sure we have the best image as models. We should be silly and think outside the box. I think that is what I’ll be looking for—the fun and obscure,” she says.

More from Ad Age
How McCormick is spicing up its in-house marketing—and saving millions
Jessica Wohl
Frank’s RedHot drops cicada cookbook, and Ruffles goes for sneakerheads: Trending
E.J. Schultz
What to expect as Coca-Cola’s massive agency review comes to an end
E.J. Schultz
KFC puts its U.S. account into review, dealing a blow to Wieden+Kennedy Portland
Ad Age Staff

This is not the first time the brand has soughtTikTok creatives. The brand recently announced 26-year-old Bridget McFadden as its brand ambassador. Over the next several months the TikTok user will work on custom content for Frank’s Red Hot. The announcement came after a viral TikTok video of McFadden trying to refill her mini-Tabasco bottle with Frank’s RedHot sauce gained attention. The 33-second video sparked an online hot sauce war between Frank’s, Tabasco, El YucaTeco and other hot sauce brands. 

@bswift13

Reply to @viictoriaa.rossee a sound for all your failures #hotsaucejourney #PerfectMarcJacobs

♬ Mini tabasco sound - Bridget McFadden

The brands are working to gain the attention from the hot sauce lover. For instance, Tabasco sent her its own package which included a gallon size of Tabasco hot sauce. 

To capitalize on the successful TikTok shoutout, Frank’s RedHot returned the support by gifting McFadden a Frank’s care package, which included mini hot sauce packets, branded apparel, and a custom “Bridget's Red Hot Sauce” bottle.

“We have been focusing on building our TikTok presence over the last year, both with short-form original content and through actively listening and commenting,” says Alia Kemet, VP, digital & creative for McCormick & Co., which owns Frank’s. She says TikTok is right for the hand model search “because people are naturally taking broad concepts and adding their personal flair.”

“Coco is credited with being one of the first ‘digital’ supermodels,” says Kemet. “She has great energy, an active community on TikTok, and could add credibility to our model search in the most fun, and irreverent way,”

In this article:

Moyo Adeolu

Moyo Adeolu is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She enjoys covering stories that range from the influence of pop culture, music, and tech as well as fashion-retail marketing. She has years of experience as a broadcast media professional and enjoys traveling and living an active lifestyle.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Instagram's new brand campaign says your identity is 'yours to make'

Instagram's new brand campaign says your identity is 'yours to make'
How the vehicle shortage is changing shopping behavior

How the vehicle shortage is changing shopping behavior
Progressive names 3M exec as new CMO

Progressive names 3M exec as new CMO
Jeep, Fiat, Ram to raise money for fighting pandemics in deal with Bono brand company

Jeep, Fiat, Ram to raise money for fighting pandemics in deal with Bono brand company
American Express turns billboards into work stations in new campaign

American Express turns billboards into work stations in new campaign
P&G's Gain features Craig Robinson as a 'Gainiac' in a new campaign

P&G's Gain features Craig Robinson as a 'Gainiac' in a new campaign
What to expect as Coca-Cola’s massive agency review comes to an end

What to expect as Coca-Cola’s massive agency review comes to an end
KFC puts its U.S. account into review, dealing a blow to Wieden+Kennedy Portland

KFC puts its U.S. account into review, dealing a blow to Wieden+Kennedy Portland