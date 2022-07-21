Gap makes bigger bet on Kanye's Yeezy by adding it to stores

But Gap executives grew increasingly silent on the Yeezy partnership, which has courted controversy. Product drops became few and far between and sold only online. So far, the tie-up hasn’t meaningfully helped the underperforming Gap brand. Earlier this month, the company, which also owns Old Navy and Athleta, fired CEO Sonia Syngal amid a sinking stock price and swelling inventory levels.

The Times Square event is promoting a product line, which included t-shirts for $140, that was already available online and is also a collaboration with luxury brand Balenciaga. More Gap locations will start carrying products soon, the company said in a press release.

Early on a sweltering Thursday morning in New York, a line stretching a block formed outside the Gap store. The Yeezy Gap brand, which the company describes as “utilitarian design,” had workers outside dressed head-to-toe in black to let in small groups. Inside on the second floor, Gap’s ordinarily bright aesthetic had been transformed into wall-to-wall black. Meanwhile, shoppers dug through piles of clothing without price tags that had been stuffed in massive bins. Downstairs, where Gap’s core products of polos and jeans are sold, the floor was nearly empty.

“Normally, I wouldn’t find myself in a Gap store,” said Leon Benjuya, an 18-year-old from New York who had his eye on a $240 Yeezy sweatshirt. He’s just the kind of shopper Gap is trying to attract with its Yeezy partnership. The company has said the majority of the brand’s customers are new and young. But when asked if this had turned him into a Gap shopper, he shrugged and said the line was “basically exclusively Kanye’s.”