Gap Inc. selects Omnicom for its media business following review

The account, which covers the U.S., Japan and Canada, will be serviced by a team from across Omnicom Media Group, which includes OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science. The account will be “anchored by OMD,” according to an OMG spokeswoman. PHD previously worked on portions of the account that included traditional media. Gap has also worked with PMG for Athleta and Old Navy, according to PMG's website.

“As our brands ramp up their reinvigoration efforts, deepening connections with customers and engaging in the cultural conversation, it’s crucial we work with best-in-class partners who can help us imagine and then do better,” wrote Dickson in the memo, highlighting OMG’s client roster of Apple, Disney, L’Oréal, Chanel, PepsiCo and Vans and the company’s “customer-centricity.”

Dickson noted that the relationship will help with efficiencies for both Gap Inc. at large and its individual brands.

MediaLink handled the review.