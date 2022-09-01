Gatorade to sell new energy drink with major NFL support called Fast Twitch

PepsiCo’s Gatorade is getting into the fast-growing energy drink business with a new brand called Fast Twitch that is poised to get major marketing support, including from the NFL.

The new drink, first reported today by Beverage Digest, includes caffeine with no sugar and is named for “human muscle fibers that contract quickly during high-intensity exercise,” the publication reported.

In a statement to Ad Age confirming the news, a Gatorade representative said the brand is “preparing a massive early 2023 rollout behind new Fast Twitch, which brings several firsts to the energy category,” including the first caffeinated energy drink from Gatorade, as well as the “first athletic energy drink developed in consultation with the NFL and sports performance experts.”

Anuj Bhasin, VP of marketing and general manager for Gatorade Brands, in a statement said: “At Gatorade, we’ve spent decades studying the best athletes in the world, and what we’ve learned is there hasn’t been an athletic energy solution they can trust that is designed for them to start fast and ignite their performance. We’re thrilled to change that with the launch of Fast Twitch, the first-ever caffeinated energy drink from Gatorade, designed for athletes in every way, from formula to design and packaging.”

The NFL will play a significant role in the brand’s launch. Gatorade will first distribute the product to NFL players this season before launching it nationally at retail in early February, around the time of the Super Bowl, Beverage Digest reported.

PepsiCo earlier this year renewed its NFL sponsorship, although it did not keep the Super Bowl halftime sponsorship. The timing of Fast Twitch’s national debut could position it to be supported with a Super Bowl ad. When asked about that, the Gatorade representative said “we aren’t sharing marketing details at this time.” Gatorade’s lead agency is TBWA\Chiat\Day.