Gatorade to sell new energy drink with major NFL support called Fast Twitch

The PepsiCo sports drink brand gets into the caffeinated energy drink category with a national launch planned around the Super Bowl season
By E.J. Schultz. Published on September 01, 2022.
Credit: Gatorade

PepsiCo’s Gatorade is getting into the fast-growing energy drink business with a new brand called Fast Twitch that is poised to get major marketing support, including from the NFL.

The new drink, first reported today by Beverage Digest, includes caffeine with no sugar and is named for “human muscle fibers that contract quickly during high-intensity exercise,” the publication reported. 

In a statement to Ad Age confirming the news, a Gatorade representative said the brand is “preparing a massive early 2023 rollout behind new Fast Twitch, which brings several firsts to the energy category,” including the first caffeinated energy drink from Gatorade, as well as the “first athletic energy drink developed in consultation with the NFL and sports performance experts.”

Anuj Bhasin, VP of marketing and general manager for Gatorade Brands, in a statement said: “At Gatorade, we’ve spent decades studying the best athletes in the world, and what we’ve learned is there hasn’t been an athletic energy solution they can trust that is designed for them to start fast and ignite their performance. We’re thrilled to change that with the launch of Fast Twitch, the first-ever caffeinated energy drink from Gatorade, designed for athletes in every way, from formula to design and packaging.”

The NFL will play a significant role in the brand’s launch. Gatorade will first distribute the product to NFL players this season before launching it nationally at retail in early February, around the time of the Super Bowl, Beverage Digest reported.

PepsiCo earlier this year renewed its NFL sponsorship, although it did not keep the Super Bowl halftime sponsorship. The timing of Fast Twitch’s national debut could position it to be supported with a Super Bowl ad. When asked about that, the Gatorade representative said “we aren’t sharing marketing details at this time.” Gatorade’s lead agency is TBWA\Chiat\Day.

70% market share

The new drink continues Gatorade’s recent strategy of using innovation to keep its control over the sports drink market. The brand has about 70% market share of the category, according to Beverage Digest, but has had to fend off upstart brands such as BodyArmor, which have flooded the market with sports drinks marketed as healthier alternatives.

BodyArmor already sells a caffeinated version called BodyArmor Edge. That brand also has a deep roster of athletic endorsers, including James Harden, Mike Trout, Naomi Osaka, Dustin Johnson and Mookie Betts—and has even branched into the entertainment industry via a deal with Carrie Underwood. Another upstart sports drink brand, BioSteele, has the backing of NFL megastar Patrick Mahomes. Of course, Gatorade has the backing of many A-List athletes, including Serena Williams and multiple NFL players.

For Fast Twitch, Gatorade seems determined to leverage its relationship with the NFL and the league’s unmatched media reach. Gatorade is frequently spotted on the sidelines of games—and Fast Twitch would presumably be set to get some of that spotlight.

The brand shared the following statement from Reggie Scott, VP of sports medicine and performance for the Los Angeles Rams: “Our priority has always been to provide our players with the best, most innovative products to help them perform their best. Fast Twitch was developed by our trusted partner Gatorade in consultation with sports performance experts and is a first-of-its-kind product designed for athletes on an NFL field or anywhere else sports are played.”

Fast Twitch’s debut follows PepsiCo’s $550 million investment last month in energy drink upstart Celsius, which gives PepsiCo an estimated 8% stake in the brand while adding it to PepsiCo’s distribution network.

It's possible that Celsius and Gatorade Fast Twitch might compete for some of the same consumers. But Duane Stanford, editor and publisher of Beverage Digest, said there are some key differences, including that Fast Twitch is non-carbonated: “Fast Twitch is more likely to appeal to consumers for intense workouts and competition, while the sweet spot for Celsius are active professionals who want everyday energy and the refreshment of bubbles.”

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries.

 

