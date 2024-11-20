Marketing News & Strategy

Watch—Gen Z roundtable on holiday marketing

How brands are engaging Gen Z this holiday shopping season
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on November 20, 2024.
From left: Alyssa Lyles, media relations manager at Shein; Erifili Gounari, founder and CEO of social media agency The Z Link; and Alanis Castro-Pacheco, a member of Berns Communications Group’s The Z Suite.

Credit: Photos courtesy of speakers

Black Friday is more than a week away, but we are already in the thick of the holiday shopping season. As gift buying creeps up earlier in the calendar, retailers have been adjusting their marketing and promotional strategies to meet consumer demand.

This year, the National Retail Federation is forecasting an uptick of between 2.5% and 3.5% in spending during November and December compared with the same period in 2023.

Already, customers have seen a mix of holiday ads that push humor, heartwarming storylines, and of course, deals. But not everything is resonating, as shoppers diversify their spending habits and prepare for an uncertain 2025.

On Nov. 20, Ad Age hosted a roundtable with members of Gen Z to hear what brands are catching their eye, what campaigns are standing out and how they are spending their money this holiday season.

Speakers included Alanis Castro-Pacheco, a member of Berns Communications Group’s The Z Suite; Erifili Gounari, founder and CEO of social media agency The Z Link; Alyssa Lyles, media relations manager at Shein; and Anneke Roy, associate community manager for Lulus. Follow the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

This virtual roundtable is part of Ad Age Gen Z Voices

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

