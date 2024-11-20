Watch—Gen Z roundtable on holiday marketing

Black Friday is more than a week away, but we are already in the thick of the holiday shopping season. As gift buying creeps up earlier in the calendar, retailers have been adjusting their marketing and promotional strategies to meet consumer demand.

This year, the National Retail Federation is forecasting an uptick of between 2.5% and 3.5% in spending during November and December compared with the same period in 2023.

Already, customers have seen a mix of holiday ads that push humor, heartwarming storylines, and of course, deals. But not everything is resonating, as shoppers diversify their spending habits and prepare for an uncertain 2025.

On Nov. 20, Ad Age hosted a roundtable with members of Gen Z to hear what brands are catching their eye, what campaigns are standing out and how they are spending their money this holiday season.