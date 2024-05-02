With TV upfronts right around the corner and NewFronts currently underway, the ever-evolving TV landscape is at the top of marketers’ minds. The shift in TV viewing habits, especially those of the highly-coveted Gen Z demographic, is top of mind as brands and agencies get into the annual ad haggle.
Marketing News & Strategy
Gen Z roundtable on media habits—submit your questions for live May 8 event
How Gen Z is watching TV and what it means for brands
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
On May 8 at 12:30 p.m. ET, Ad Age will host a roundtable with three Gen Zers to talk about their habits around media consumption: what they’re watching, when they’re watching it, how they’re finding content, and what this means for the brands looking to effectively reach this audience.
Panelists include Giorgia Amatemaggio, advertising strategist for SuperHeroes; Kerrington Munson, junior regional account director for Walton Isaacson; and Kathlin Trang, social media and influencer marketing specialist at Lerma/. Submit your questions here or during the live broadcast.
Follow the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.
This virtual roundtable is part of Ad Age Gen Z Voices; subscribe to Ad Age to get the latest perspectives.