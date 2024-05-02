Marketing News & Strategy

Gen Z roundtable on media habits—submit your questions for live May 8 event

How Gen Z is watching TV and what it means for brands
Published on May 02, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Sports betting companies cut ad spending

(L to R) Panelists Giorgia Amatemaggio, advertising strategist for SuperHeroes; Kerrington Munson, junior regional account director for Walton Isaacson; and Kathlin Trang, social media and influencer marketing specialist at Lerma/.

Credit: Photo courtesy speakers

With TV upfronts right around the corner and NewFronts currently underway, the ever-evolving TV landscape is at the top of marketers’ minds. The shift in TV viewing habits, especially those of the highly-coveted Gen Z demographic, is top of mind as brands and agencies get into the annual ad haggle.

Ad Age TV & Streaming Summit | May 21-22

Hear from Disney and Paramount ad leaders, Gen Zers and more
Learn more here

On May 8 at 12:30 p.m. ET, Ad Age will host a roundtable with three Gen Zers to talk about their habits around media consumption: what they’re watching, when they’re watching it, how they’re finding content, and what this means for the brands looking to effectively reach this audience.

Panelists include Giorgia Amatemaggio, advertising strategist for SuperHeroes; Kerrington Munson, junior regional account director for Walton Isaacson; and Kathlin Trang, social media and influencer marketing specialist at Lerma/. Submit your questions here or during the live broadcast.

Follow the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

This virtual roundtable is part of Ad Age Gen Z Voices; subscribe to Ad Age to get the latest perspectives.

More News from Ad Age
Watch—Gen Z roundtable on music
Gillian Follett
TV upfronts and NewFronts 2024 calendar
Parker Herren
Gen Z and creative sampling—why it’s OK to revive great ideas and make them our own
Dana Schönefeld
Upfronts and NewFronts—tracking TV and digital ad pitches
Watch—Gen Z roundtable on health and wellness

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Sports betting companies cut ad spending

Sports betting companies cut ad spending
Rainn Wilson on getting ‘The Office’ gang back together for AT&T Business

Rainn Wilson on getting ‘The Office’ gang back together for AT&T Business
Nissan and Infiniti make multicultural agency change—what it means for Black and Hispanic advertising

Nissan and Infiniti make multicultural agency change—what it means for Black and Hispanic advertising

Claire’s for adults—how ear-piercing retailer Studs is attracting older Gen Zers and millennials

Claire’s for adults—how ear-piercing retailer Studs is attracting older Gen Zers and millennials
Airbnb is now offering stays at the X-Men mansion, Ferrari Museum and other iconic venues

Airbnb is now offering stays at the X-Men mansion, Ferrari Museum and other iconic venues
Hyatt will reward Peloton usage with loyalty points

Hyatt will reward Peloton usage with loyalty points
Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red debuts—behind the new apparel brand and its marketing approach

Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red debuts—behind the new apparel brand and its marketing approach
How Taylor Swift made this influencer-led apparel brand go viral—and what’s next

How Taylor Swift made this influencer-led apparel brand go viral—and what’s next