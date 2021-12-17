Marketing News & Strategy

General Mills promotes Doug Martin to chief brand officer

Q&A with Doug Martin on his newly expanded role at General Mills
By Jon Springer. Published on December 17, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
DoorDash promotes Kofi Amoo-Gottfried to become its first CMO
20211216_Doug-Martin_900x600.png
Credit: General Mills

In a signal of his imprint on General Mills, Doug Martin is abandoning the title of chief marketing officer held by his predecessor.

Martin’s preferred title, chief brand officer, aligns better with the company’s strategy, said Martin, who begins today as chief disruptive growth officer and chief brand officer at the Minneapolis food giant. Martin has served as chief disruptive growth officer since July of this year and was named interim CMO in July following the departure of Ivan Pollard. His new role officially begins Jan. 3.

Behind the rankings: Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2021

The following interview with Martin has been lightly edited.

What does disruptive growth look like at General Mills?

We have a couple groups within the company that we’re bringing together for one growth ecosystem. We have an internal incubator for organic startups that we are starting called G-Works, and a corporate venture capital capability called 301 Inc. that’s investing in external companies.

We bring those together to think about how are we going to create the next growth engine for General Mills: scaled businesses that can be meaningful and difference-makers. We ask how we can think about them holistically, and also ask if there are capabilities we are missing.

G-Works started from a three-person team two years ago and we have a couple of brands out now. Bold Culture is leveraging precision fermentation as an alternative to dairy. Could it be time for Yoplait to put a precision-fermented yogurt in every supermarket in America? No, the scale doesn’t exist. But is this an incredible opportunity that we need to be building right now? Yes. So we have a cream cheese we are testing in the market now.

Another great example is a brand called Good Measure. There are something like 30 million Americans living with diabetes, so we are building a brand that is squarely targeted at their needs. A food to eat without it having a huge impact on blood sugar are the kinds of things that require a pretty deep knowledge of the community, and very specific formulations. That brand has been testing at Hy-Vee, and is doing quite well. It’s not ready for everyone everywhere, but these are big growth opportunities. We should be experimenting and operating in them right now.

More from Ad Age
General Mills looks to sell Progresso, Hamburger Helper and other brands
An ode to Hamburger Helper
Parker Herren
Outgoing General Mills global CMO Ivan Pollard on why he left, and what's next for him and the food giant
Jessica Wohl

Is General Mills abandoning the chief marketing officer title?

The starting point for our strategic thinking is the Accelerate strategy. And the first bucket of that is Boldly Building Brands. That has to be the cornerstone of what we’re doing here at General Mills. Flowing from the Boldly Building Brands strategy is the brand experience function, and so ‘chief brand officer’ felt like the right kind of title to flow from that kind of strategic structure.

What will be your first order of business?

Saying ‘thank you.’ I have been in the role for a few months now, and I would say the quality and generosity of the staff has been humbling. These are people who bring a tremendous amount of creativity and passion into the work they do, and it was only in working with this team that I got to a point where I couldn't imagine someone else coming to take this job.

So, job one is thank you. Job number two is let’s go out and get after some growth. There are many opportunities in front of us, but more than anything it will be about being super choiceful, specific and declarative because there are a lot of pockets of growth for us to get after.

See Ad Age's 2021 Marketers of the Year here.

It’s been a good few years to be in the CPG business.

Everybody knows the pandemic sent a lot of people home. Cafeterias and workrooms went away so there were a lot more eat-at-home occasions, and that brought some growth. As you also know, it also brought real challenges to the team in terms of the supply chain and the pandemic.

The opportunity for us ahead is to make sure the experiences customers have with our brands are great ones. To the extent a consumer has a great experience they will be much more likely to come back.

Favorite General Mills cereal?

I was the marketing manager on classic yellow-box Cheerios. My son, who’s 12 going on 13, used them as his first finger food and to this day, he likes a dry cup of Cheerios as a nighttime snack. It’s part of our family’s ingrained routine, and we have a lot of love for Cheerios for that.

Credit: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg

What are your New Year’s Resolutions?

What I want is when I weigh myself, the nurse doesn’t go to the pamphlet wall and hand me the one about maintaining a healthy weight.

On a work level, I would like to see a focus on employee development. It has been a tough time everywhere between the demands of the pandemic and working from home. It’s been hard to bring people together to socialize and get some of what I would call the softer benefits of being in a group. So I would love to see a focus next year on developing the employee community and also, a focus on training and development. Making sure that the contract that we have—you’re giving us your time, we’re giving you a paycheck—is so much more than just that. I want people to feel like they are growing and learning by being here. That's the environment I'm trying to create.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

DoorDash promotes Kofi Amoo-Gottfried to become its first CMO

DoorDash promotes Kofi Amoo-Gottfried to become its first CMO
What brands can learn about product placement following Peloton’s ‘Sex and the City’ appearance

What brands can learn about product placement following Peloton’s ‘Sex and the City’ appearance
What Medialink's deal with UTA means for advertisers and agencies

What Medialink's deal with UTA means for advertisers and agencies
Peloton halts ‘Sex and the City’ ad following Chris Noth sexual assault allegations

Peloton halts ‘Sex and the City’ ad following Chris Noth sexual assault allegations
mcds_0.jpg

McDonald's settles discrimination lawsuit
Ex-McDonald’s CEO to repay $105 million to settle lawsuit

Ex-McDonald’s CEO to repay $105 million to settle lawsuit
Meet the Jury Chairs for Ad Age’s 2022 Creativity Awards

Meet the Jury Chairs for Ad Age’s 2022 Creativity Awards
How the pandemic reshaped consumers’ relationship with food

How the pandemic reshaped consumers’ relationship with food