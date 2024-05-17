Marketing News & Strategy

How Glossier used Reddit hate to promote the return of its old Balm Dotcom formula

Glossier’s new campaign repurposes critical social media comments about the reformulation to introduce the return of the old one
By Phoebe Bain. Published on May 17, 2024.
Glossier’s new campaign centers around its Balm Dotcom lip balm. 

Credit: Glossier

Reddit isn’t exactly known as the most brand-safe place on the internet. Many brands have been hesitant to dip a toe into its forums, which are often made up of opinionated users who don’t hesitate to call brands out on anything they find inauthentic.

Glossier isn’t one of them. Its new campaign, called “The Comments Section,” dives headfirst into critical comments the iconic DTC beauty brand has seen on social media, seemingly referencing some backlash the brand recently received on the r/glossier Reddit page over the reformulation of its lip balms.

Glossier played into the hate this week when announcing that it’s bringing back the original formula for its Balm Dotcom lip balms. An Instagram Reel shows Glossier employees reading negative comments the brand has received about a new formula.

The reformulation

Glossier introduced Balm Dotcom in 2014. In 2023, the brand reformulated the lip balms to make them vegan, replacing a wax made from sheep’s wool with a synthetic one. The brand’s community (which couldn’t get enough of the lip balm pre-2023) wasn’t exactly happy with the change. Fans took to the r/glossier Reddit page after testing the new formula to complain about the change. 

As one Reddit user wrote on the subreddit, “the formula. the worst lip product i’ve ever tried. i don’t know how to explain it but its so thin and oily, NOT a satisfying product to apply. not moisturising or hydrating in the slightest. you have to use a lot just to get a decent layer, but then you taste that horrible bitter taste. just not worth it.”

Glossier’s Instagram Reel includes footage of one employee standing in the Glossier office reading a comment that says “Hey Glossier, if you don’t bring back the original formula you *******ing stupid pieces of ****...” Another employee is shown reading a comment that says “Glossier new Balm Dotcom formula makes me filled with rage after every use.”

“So sad how you had to ruin your best selling item,” yet another employee reads off her phone, before seeming to agree with the comment to some extent. Then, a cart of cardboard boxes with the words “original formula” written on them is wheeled into the office.

“ICYMI, Balm Dotcom returns in its original formula tomorrow, 5.17.24!” the caption on the video, which was posted on May 16, reads. 

The Reel has garnered more than 35,000 likes as of this writing. The teaser Reel Glossier posted the day before has racked up more than 61,000 likes. Each far exceeds the social media reactions to the two non-Balm Dotcom-related Reels Glossier posted before that, which saw roughly 6,000 likes each.

Social listening

Admitting a mistake and bringing back an old formula is of course nothing new. Coca-Cola’s New Coke debacle in 1985 is a classic example. Now, the rise of social media, including forums such as Reddit, affords brands new ways to interact with fans, and critics, when doing so. 

“Great brands have human values and interacting with one’s fan base, even on something negative, can have an overwhelmingly positive effect on the brand,” Mike Duda, managing partner at creative agency and investment firm Bullish, said. 

“Pulling back the curtain to show employees dealing with a very negative reaction to a product reformulation makes Glossier feel accessible to its fans and by letting them know they are in fact heard,” Duda added.

Other brands leaning into Reddit’s honesty of late include Hyundai, which plans to engage Redditers as it seeks new momentum for its electric vehicles.

As for Glossier, Reddit users seem happier post-new formula announcement. “we did it. I'm so happy to have this formula back. It really is superior,” Reddit user @dindyspice wrote in the r/glossier subreddit after the news came out.

However, it’s impossible to please everyone.

For instance, Instagram user @namaahhans commented, “Stop abusing animals. STOP!!!!! We don’t need animal derived products anymore!!!!” on one of Glossier’s Instagram posts about the old, non-vegan formula coming back.

Still, the old formula is what the loudest members of the brand’s community clearly said they wanted. As one Instagram graphic teasing the new forumla’s arrival read, “you asked for it.”

Glossier did not immediately comment for this story.

In this article:

Headshot of Phebe Bain
Phoebe Bain

Phoebe Bain is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering influencer marketing and DTC brands. Bain joined Ad Age in 2022 after founding Morning Brew's Marketing Brew vertical, where she also covered influencer marketing. Previously, Bain worked at Social Media Today under Industry Dive, as well as Business Insider.

View all articles by this author
