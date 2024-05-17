How Glossier used Reddit hate to promote the return of its old Balm Dotcom formula

Reddit isn’t exactly known as the most brand-safe place on the internet. Many brands have been hesitant to dip a toe into its forums, which are often made up of opinionated users who don’t hesitate to call brands out on anything they find inauthentic.
Glossier isn’t one of them. Its new campaign, called “The Comments Section,” dives headfirst into critical comments the iconic DTC beauty brand has seen on social media, seemingly referencing some backlash the brand recently received on the r/glossier Reddit page over the reformulation of its lip balms.
Glossier played into the hate this week when announcing that it’s bringing back the original formula for its Balm Dotcom lip balms. An Instagram Reel shows Glossier employees reading negative comments the brand has received about a new formula.