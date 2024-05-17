How Glossier used Reddit hate to promote the return of its old Balm Dotcom formula

Social listening

Admitting a mistake and bringing back an old formula is of course nothing new. Coca-Cola’s New Coke debacle in 1985 is a classic example. Now, the rise of social media, including forums such as Reddit, affords brands new ways to interact with fans, and critics, when doing so.

“Great brands have human values and interacting with one’s fan base, even on something negative, can have an overwhelmingly positive effect on the brand,” Mike Duda, managing partner at creative agency and investment firm Bullish, said.

“Pulling back the curtain to show employees dealing with a very negative reaction to a product reformulation makes Glossier feel accessible to its fans and by letting them know they are in fact heard,” Duda added.

Other brands leaning into Reddit’s honesty of late include Hyundai, which plans to engage Redditers as it seeks new momentum for its electric vehicles.

As for Glossier, Reddit users seem happier post-new formula announcement. “we did it. I'm so happy to have this formula back. It really is superior,” Reddit user @dindyspice wrote in the r/glossier subreddit after the news came out.

However, it’s impossible to please everyone.

For instance, Instagram user @namaahhans commented, “Stop abusing animals. STOP!!!!! We don’t need animal derived products anymore!!!!” on one of Glossier’s Instagram posts about the old, non-vegan formula coming back.

Still, the old formula is what the loudest members of the brand’s community clearly said they wanted. As one Instagram graphic teasing the new forumla’s arrival read, “you asked for it.”