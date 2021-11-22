Marketing News & Strategy

'Godfather'-branded Italian foods arrive with a bang

Corleone Fine Italian taps into Hollywood nostalgia for foodies and film buffs
By Jon Springer. Published on November 22, 2021.
Amazon Prime Video's new brand campaign takes viewers on wild ride
20211119_Corleoneproducts_3x2.jpg
Credit: Genco

It’s an offer you can’t refuse.

A new line of imported Italian foods—including olive oil, balsamic vinegar, sauces, and a vodka—are taking their name, story and inspiration from the iconic film franchise, "The Godfather."

Corleone Fine Italian represents a collaboration between Los Angeles-based MJ Licensing and ViacomCBS Consumer Products, which oversees licensing and merchandising for the global media and entertainment company that includes Paramount Pictures, which released the film in 1972. Sequels followed in 1974 and 1990.

Nearly 50 years later, the "Godfather" franchise remains a powerful force that communicates a nostalgic message about the importance of family that underpins the brand with appeal to film buffs and foodies alike, Jeffrey Dash, managing partner of MJ Licensing, said in an interview. This, he believes, will distinguish the line from typical licensed food products, which he said often tend to lack staying power.

“A lot of times, studio licensing departments will just slap a logo on a product and not think about building a brand. They just cut a deal and it’s over,” Dash said. “What we’re doing here is building an actual brand that we think will stand up due to the quality of the products. We feel like people will want to try the product because they love the film, and because they like the products, they will trust the brand.”

The idea for a Godfather food line goes back to 2014 and the pursuit of a vodka brand MJ sought to associate with Don Vito Corleone, Marlon Brando’s patriarch character. Discussions with Paramount followed as the idea evolved to include foods as well, including a real-world launch of the fictional olive oil that the Corleone family imported as a front for its criminal enterprises.

Genco Pura olive oil uses the same packaging design as depicted in the film, and is available in a 500 mL tin and a 750 mL bottle, each priced at $17.99.

Dash said other items take inspiration directly from the lines of the script, such as “Clemenza’s Recipe” meat sauce, named for the caporegime Peter Clemenza, who in the film demonstrates to a young Michael Corleone the secrets of his homemade tomato sauce. “Hey, come over here, kid. Learn something. You never know, you might have to cook for 20 guys someday.”

Brando’s Corleone is pictured on the label of the sauces, oils and vodka. “I have to give props to Paramount,” Dash said. “They were very particular with the packaging and labeling to make sure it was authentic to the brand.”

The products are sourced from authentic purveyors, he said. The olive oil is sourced from Barbera, a family business founded in 1894 and known as Sicily’s most illustrious producer of PGI-certified extra virgin oil. The sauce recipes are credited to Greco & Sons, a leading U.S. distributor of Italian specialty products. The organic Italian vodka hails from Piedmont as produced by Distillerie Francoli (Grupo Francoli, founded in 1875).

Dash said he anticipated expanding the product line to additional varieties and categories (Fredo’s Alfredo is in the works) and establishing distribution in retail channels in 2022. Until then, the brand will rely on social media and consumer word-of-mouth to get the word out, he said. The film’s 50th anniversary next year could also be a boost.

“I think we can show that there’s real value in authentic licensed food brands,” said Dash. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see the studios going back to their legacy properties and taking another look at them.”

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

