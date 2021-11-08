Marketing News & Strategy

Grey wins Modelo beer account

The Mexican import stays inside WPP after cutting ties with Cavalry
By E.J. Schultz. Published on November 08, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Facebook defends Meta rebrand ahead of whistleblower hearing
20211105_Modelo_3X2.png
Credit: Modelo

Modelo has hired WPP’s Grey as its agency record after a two-month agency review. The Mexican import—which has been one of the fastest-growing beers in the U.S.—had been working with WPP’s Cavalry, a Chicago-based shop that had held the account since 2018.

Constellation Brands, which controls Modelo and Corona in the U.S., stated that Grey would run Modelo from its flagship New York office, “while tapping into talent across key markets for Modelo, including Los Angeles, and utilizing its teams in Mexico to ensure brand authenticity remains paramount.”

“We are most excited to build a distinct model unique to Modelo, utilizing Grey’s bench of world-class talent and a borderless model across the key markets that reflect Modelo’s core audience,” Jim Sabia, executive VP and managing director for Constellation Brands' beer division, said in a statement.

More from Ad Age
Behind Facebook’s media review—and what’s next for Meta and Publicis
Garett Sloane
Super Bowl 2022 commercials and the brands buying them
Jeanine Poggi

Modelo Especial finished 2020 as the nation’s fifth-largest beer after shipments to bars and retail outlets grew 11.5%, according to Beer Marketer’s Insights. Constellation says it is now the second-largest beer brand in the U.S, citing year-to-date dollar sales data from IRI, which does not include bar and restaurant sales.

Grey is the third WPP agency Modelo has used in under 10 years. Ogilvy won the account in 2014 and then it was moved to Cavalry four years later. Cavalry, which still has other Constellation business, did not participate in the review. 

'Fighting spirit'

Modelo for years has run ads touting it as "brewed with a fighting spirit," while spotlighting inspirational stories of celebrities, sports stars and regular people. According to Sabia’s statement, the brew does not appear to be poised to shift too far from that messaging. “Grey’s mantra is ‘Famously Effective’ which encapsulates what the Fighting Spirit Campaign has achieved thus far and where we believe it can go as this brand continues to foster a strong emotional connection with an engaged audience,” he said.  

Justine Armour, chief creative officer at Grey New York, in a statement said: “To have the opportunity to work with Modelo—at this stage in its business journey, building on the brand’s existing success and helping position it to capitalize on the runway ahead—is as good as it gets for us at Grey, and we couldn’t be more excited.”  

The win for Grey follows another notable pickup earlier this year when it was named creative AOR for Mass Mutual.  WPP one year ago reorganized the agency by merging it with digital shop AKQA to create the broader AKQA Group network.

More news on Grey and WPP
WPP raises its full-year sales forecast on its third-quarter strength
Brian Bonilla
WPP and Snapchat launch AR partnership
Erika Wheless
Procter & Gamble and Grey back group to foster diversity in Cincinnati creative community
Jack Neff
Grey New York’s Justine Armour on ‘pointless advertising’
Brian Bonilla

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Facebook defends Meta rebrand ahead of whistleblower hearing

Facebook defends Meta rebrand ahead of whistleblower hearing
WPP wins Coca-Cola’s massive agency review

WPP wins Coca-Cola’s massive agency review
Revolt expands with app for mobile devices and connected TV

Revolt expands with app for mobile devices and connected TV
CBS airs Adele special, Pop-Up Magazine is back and IAB hosts virtual summit: The Week Ahead

CBS airs Adele special, Pop-Up Magazine is back and IAB hosts virtual summit: The Week Ahead
McDonald's should fire CEO, Byron Allen says in letter to board

McDonald's should fire CEO, Byron Allen says in letter to board
What State Farm is saying about Aaron Rodgers’ endorsement status amid COVID vaccine controversy

What State Farm is saying about Aaron Rodgers’ endorsement status amid COVID vaccine controversy
Behind Facebook’s media review—and what’s next for Meta and Publicis

Behind Facebook’s media review—and what’s next for Meta and Publicis
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week