Grey wins Modelo beer account

Modelo has hired WPP’s Grey as its agency record after a two-month agency review. The Mexican import—which has been one of the fastest-growing beers in the U.S.—had been working with WPP’s Cavalry, a Chicago-based shop that had held the account since 2018.
Constellation Brands, which controls Modelo and Corona in the U.S., stated that Grey would run Modelo from its flagship New York office, “while tapping into talent across key markets for Modelo, including Los Angeles, and utilizing its teams in Mexico to ensure brand authenticity remains paramount.”
“We are most excited to build a distinct model unique to Modelo, utilizing Grey’s bench of world-class talent and a borderless model across the key markets that reflect Modelo’s core audience,” Jim Sabia, executive VP and managing director for Constellation Brands' beer division, said in a statement.