Drumstick, another Froneri brand, made its Super Bowl debut this year with a spot from Opinionated featuring Eric Andre. Häagen-Dazs is set to get its Big Game moment next year. It is the second brand to confirm an ad buy for the Feb. 9 game on Fox, following Skechers.

“We were excited to see how Drumstick showed up, but for us, the Super Bowl is an incredible stage and appropriate time to talk about food,” Jaiven said. “Our decision to participate came down to the growth and opportunity we see in Häagen-Dazs.”

Häagen-Dazs was formerly owned by Nestlé in the U.S. but is now owned by Froneri, which assumed control of it as part of a transaction announced in late 2019. Häagen-Dazs spent $38 million in U.S. measured media last year, up from $33 million in 2022, according to Vivvix, which includes paid social data from Pathmatics. Häagen-Dazs’ U.S. sales totaled $1.2 billion in 2023 and it has been focused on driving brand awareness to attract new customers, according to Froneri’s annual report. Spark Foundry handles U.S. media for the brand.