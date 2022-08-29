Hard Mtn Dew seeks a fan who will marry a can

Hard Mtn Dew, a collaboration between Mtn Dew maker PepsiCo and Sam Adams brewer Boston Beer Co., launched in February in Florida, Iowa and Tennessee and has been expanding to additional states.



“Fans have gone wild for Hard Mtn Dew since hitting shelves, so our recent expansion to Las Vegas felt like the perfect opportunity to return the love by proposing to our fans,” said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Hard Mtn Dew, in a statement. “We’ve already seen the crazy lengths people will go for Hard Mtn Dew, so offering up a legendary wedding in Sin City is our way of saying thanks!”

Fans can sign up to wed the can through the campaign’s website and compose a contest-winning proposal speech. A statement from the brand claims the winning can-posal will show unmatched imagination, originality and adoration for Mtn Dew. A representative from Mtn Dew told Ad Age the ceremony is unfortunately not legally binding and anyone may enter regardless of current marital status.

“Hard Dew, I Do” joins a collection of recent wedding-themed advertising as public gatherings become more safe and frequent as life reemerges from pandemic living norms. This month, Taco Bell announced it will host a fan wedding at a recreation of its Las Vegas Wedding Chapel and Cantina in Decentraland and Peperami decked out a U.K. couple’s ceremony. In June, Miller High Life helped fans become ordained wedding officiants. Which brand will be next to tie the knot?