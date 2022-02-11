Marketing News & Strategy

HBO’s Super Bowl commercial hypes new series on 1980s Lakers

The ad takes advantage of the Super Bowl’s sports fan audience to generate enthusiasm for the 'Winning Time' series
By Jade Yan. Published on February 11, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Marketing winners and losers of the week
20220211_WinningTime-TheRiseoftheLakersDynasty_OfficialTrailer_HBO Max_3x2-2.png
Credit: HBO Max

HBO is using a Super Bowl commercial to plug its forthcoming series about the 1980s-era Los Angeles Lakers in a move to raise interest with captive sports fans. 

The ad acts as a trailer to the show, called “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” which premiers March 6 and documents the rise and journey of the NBA team with a focus on Magic Johnson. The Lakers legend is also the subject of an Apple TV+ documentary called “They Call Me Magic” debuting April 22.

Sunday’s Super Bowl will be played in Los Angeles.

On Friday, HBO released the trailer to its new series which will be followed by a 30-second ad in the Super Bowl, which is essentially a cut-down version of the trailer. The commercial uses the Super Bowl to bring the show to its target audience–sports fans.

The ad comes from the ad agency Motive. The spot features “the key people that turned this local L.A. team into a global phenomenon,” said Pia Chaozon Barlow, executive VP of originals marketing at HBO Max–including Johnson, played by Quincy Isaiah, and former Lakers owner Jerry Buss, played by a blonde-wigged and mustachioed John C. Reilly. 

The trailer and 30-second ad are part of a broader campaign for the series that focuses on Los Angeles, where HBO is running out-of-home ads with 13 posters, along with an L.A. red carpet premiere and the renovation of a basketball court in California’s Inglewood in March, the community that houses The Forum arena where the Lakers once played. The court will be designed by California artist David Flores, in partnership with Project Backboard, a nonprofit that restores basketball courts.

More from Ad Age
Doja Cat escapes from clown town in Taco Bell’s Super Bowl commercial
Jon Springer
Ford dealer ad written by HBO's ‘Last Week Tonight' goes viral
Michael Martinez

Chaozon Barlow declined to share the spending, but called the campaign a “tentpole level campaign.” The series, with its nostalgic “stylized look” of the 1980s aims to explore the “cultural impact of the team and the intersection of music, fashion, entertainment,” said Chaozon Barlow.

The campaign is targeting sports and basketball fans, who tend to be male, said Chaozon Barlow. The 30-second spot intends to lead viewers to the longer trailer.

In this article:

Jade Yan

Jade Yan is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She has worked for the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times, along with The South Side Weekly, City Bureau and The Peoria Journal-Star.

 

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
Prank Bud Light Next website gets taken down

Prank Bud Light Next website gets taken down
Valentine's Day campaigns that are being overshadowed by the Super Bowl

Valentine's Day campaigns that are being overshadowed by the Super Bowl

Twitter’s new CEO Parag Agrawal vows to make quicker decisions

Twitter’s new CEO Parag Agrawal vows to make quicker decisions
Tony Pace, who died in snowmobile accident Tuesday, was in Montana for Olympics-related event

Tony Pace, who died in snowmobile accident Tuesday, was in Montana for Olympics-related event
The top 5 brand NFTs you need to know about right now

The top 5 brand NFTs you need to know about right now
Peloton CEO steps down, 2,800 jobs being cut

Peloton CEO steps down, 2,800 jobs being cut
20220207_307983276_3x2.jpg

Peter Thiel to leave Meta board to pursue Trump political agenda