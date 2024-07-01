Marketing News & Strategy

2024 Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards—everything to know before you enter

Entries are open for the awards, which recognize the most creative and effective campaigns for the health care industry
Published on July 01, 2024.
Red Lobster and Flavor Flav team up on a secret meal

Entries for the 2024 Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards are open until Aug. 12.

Credit: Photo: iStock

The Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards are back! Entries for the program honoring innovative marketing efforts in health care are open.

Since 2014, our sibling publication Modern Healthcare has honored campaigns and work that are propelling the health care industry forward. Ad Age is once again partnering with Modern Healthcare to identify the most effective and impactful efforts by organizations and agencies to communicate with patients, groups and communities in the U.S. and beyond.

The final deadline for submissions is Aug. 12. Winners will be notified in October and published on ModernHealthcare.com and AdAge.com in November.

What are the Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards?

Now in its 10th year, the program recognizes efforts by health care organizations to connect, engage and inspire consumers.

Last year, winners included Village Medical’s “The New Way to Well” campaign, which highlights the primary care provider’s efforts to differentiate itself from disjointed care, impersonal interactions and patient quotas; and IPG’s Area 23 for one campaign that educated underprivileged Black communities about the dangers of “food deserts” and another that used generative AI to reimagine reminiscence therapy for those with Alzheimer’s.

Who is eligible?

All campaigns entered must have been produced for one of the three following types of health care organizations:

  • Providers or insurers
  • Suppliers, vendors and pharmaceutical companies
  • Advocacy groups

Further definitions of these organizations can be found on the entry site here.

Entries from organizations or agencies outside the U.S. are accepted, but entries must be in English.

What kind of campaigns are eligible?

All kinds of campaigns are eligible, including TV commercials, campaigns, videos, branded content, websites, games, apps, social media and efforts that are harder to define, such as new distribution ideas or ways to engage a community.

Campaigns must have run between Jan. 1, 2023, and July 1, 2024, and must be bona fide work for a real client that was actually produced and/or ran in a media environment. Judges will disqualify work not approved by a client, work done for a client you don’t have or ads that no one ever saw.

Who judges the Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards?

The editorial teams of Modern Healthcare and Ad Age will judge all entries.

What are the categories?

There are nine categories in the 2024 Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards:
Branded Entertainment/Content Campaign of the Year
Creative Data Campaign of the Year
Digital Campaign of the Year
Film/TV/Video of the Year
Integrated Campaign of the Year
Print/Out-of-Home Work of the Year
Purpose-Led Campaign of the Year
Social Media Campaign of the Year
Tiny But Mighty

Modern Healthcare and Ad Age will also award Best in Show and Agency of the Year, chosen from the work submitted in the aforementioned categories.

See more details about the categories here.

How much does it cost to enter?

Pricing for the 2024 Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards is $450 per campaign entered.

What does the Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards entry form require?

To enter, you’ll need background information on the campaign that includes the client, a description of the business challenge or problem addressed by the campaign, a summary of the media or communications plan and a description of the creative executions, and a summary of the campaign’s results, including relevant metrics.

You’ll also need to provide examples of the work, such as videos, audio files, images, case studies or a PDF.

When is the deadline?

The final deadline for entries is Monday, Aug. 12, at 5 p.m. PDT.

More from Ad Age
Meet the winners of the 2023 Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards
Klick Health wins Innovation Grand Prix for app that detects Type 2 diabetes via voice recordings
Tim Nudd
Siemens wins Pharma Grand Prix with comforting children’s audiobooks for scary MRIs
Parker Herren
Behind a leading diabetes research foundation’s rebrand
Phoebe Bain

