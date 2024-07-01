2024 Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards—everything to know before you enter

What are the Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards?

Now in its 10th year, the program recognizes efforts by health care organizations to connect, engage and inspire consumers.

Last year, winners included Village Medical’s “The New Way to Well” campaign, which highlights the primary care provider’s efforts to differentiate itself from disjointed care, impersonal interactions and patient quotas; and IPG’s Area 23 for one campaign that educated underprivileged Black communities about the dangers of “food deserts” and another that used generative AI to reimagine reminiscence therapy for those with Alzheimer’s.

Who is eligible?

All campaigns entered must have been produced for one of the three following types of health care organizations:

Providers or insurers

Suppliers, vendors and pharmaceutical companies

Advocacy groups

Further definitions of these organizations can be found on the entry site here.

Entries from organizations or agencies outside the U.S. are accepted, but entries must be in English.

What kind of campaigns are eligible?

All kinds of campaigns are eligible, including TV commercials, campaigns, videos, branded content, websites, games, apps, social media and efforts that are harder to define, such as new distribution ideas or ways to engage a community.

Campaigns must have run between Jan. 1, 2023, and July 1, 2024, and must be bona fide work for a real client that was actually produced and/or ran in a media environment. Judges will disqualify work not approved by a client, work done for a client you don’t have or ads that no one ever saw.