Marketing News & Strategy

Heineken gifts IOUs to those affected by shipping delays

The beer brand and agency Fast Horse collaborate on limited-edition gift box
By Parker Herren. Published on December 01, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Judge throws out Byron Allen's $10 billion media discrimination lawsuit against McDonald's
20211201_Heineken_3X2.png
Credit: Heineken

The holidays began early this year, but not in a completely jolly way. Brands launched seasonal campaigns earlier and consumers hit advance sales in response to threatening supply chain shortages. According to data from Adobe Analytics, online shopping in October grew 8% year over year. Still, over 2 billion out-of-stock messages were distributed that month, 325% more than during the 2019 holidays.

For those in a gift-giving pickle, Heineken’s latest campaign, created with agency Fast Horse, presents a solution to the shipping crisis.

Credit: Heineken
 

 

Read more holiday season alcohol marketing news
Miller High Life is selling gingerbread 'dive bar' kits
Alexandra Jardine
Cardi B launches vodka-infused whipped cream with a sneaker drop-inspired push
Brian Bonilla
Liquor brands toast launch of e-gift cards
Jon Springer

If shipping delays have set the arrival of a present past one’s holiday festivities, Heineken is offering free IOU placeholders. The limited-edition box comes in vibrant green, topped with a crimson bow. Inside the lid, the rhyme “your gift didn’t arrive, so let’s cheers over holiday beers” is printed over a personalized card where the giver can list the real present that didn’t make it in time. 

Credit: Heineken

Starting Dec. 10, gifters over the age of 21 can submit a screenshot of a delayed shipping notification on the campaign website to prove their gift won’t arrive on time. The Heineken IOU will be sent to selected recipients via same-day shipping and arrives empty with a debit card loaded with the funds for a holiday six-pack of Heineken.

In this article:

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is a student at CUNY’s Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. He is currently an editorial intern with Ad Age’s Creativity team.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Judge throws out Byron Allen's $10 billion media discrimination lawsuit against McDonald's

Judge throws out Byron Allen's $10 billion media discrimination lawsuit against McDonald's
Univision adopts consumer behavior data to prove TV drives business results

Univision adopts consumer behavior data to prove TV drives business results
Liquor brands toast launch of e-gift cards

Liquor brands toast launch of e-gift cards
Top Meta executive David Marcus leaving Facebook parent company

Top Meta executive David Marcus leaving Facebook parent company
20211130_Planters_3X2.png

Planters taps Reginald VelJohnson in ‘Nutstalgic’ musical holiday spot
Facebook owner Meta must sell Giphy on competition concerns, U.K. says

Facebook owner Meta must sell Giphy on competition concerns, U.K. says
Corona is opening a branded private island

Corona is opening a branded private island
Gatorade signs Paige Bueckers as first college athlete endorser

Gatorade signs Paige Bueckers as first college athlete endorser