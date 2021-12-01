Heineken gifts IOUs to those affected by shipping delays

The holidays began early this year, but not in a completely jolly way. Brands launched seasonal campaigns earlier and consumers hit advance sales in response to threatening supply chain shortages. According to data from Adobe Analytics, online shopping in October grew 8% year over year. Still, over 2 billion out-of-stock messages were distributed that month, 325% more than during the 2019 holidays.
For those in a gift-giving pickle, Heineken’s latest campaign, created with agency Fast Horse, presents a solution to the shipping crisis.