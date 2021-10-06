From 'Gran Fiesta' to 'This Land Is Your Land,' brands honor the Latinx community

I’m just old enough to have been present for the early days of brands recognizing the power of the Latinx community in the U.S. and just young enough to be excited for its renaissance today. Past is prologue, and the future power of Latinx people of all backgrounds as a cultural, creative and commercial force can be found with a look at the best work of our past.

Four examples, over the course of 40 years:

1981—"Gran Fiesta" at Madison Square Garden

Only a few years after we moved to the U.S. from Mexico, my dad convinced his bosses at Revlon to advertise to people who sounded like him. One part of that was checking out the “Gran Fiesta” at Madison Square Garden celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Some things were a bit off (see the cover of the program below), but even 8-year-old me understood the validation that the world-famous venue and sponsor involvement gave to all of us, many new to the country.

I don’t have one specific piece of creative to point to here, but this moment stands out to me because of the generations of companies, like Procter & Gamble, Pepsi, and Unilever, who invested in showing up, supporting our local communities. This has made a huge difference. No glory, no one piece of creative, but a million small creative acts over the last 40+ years.