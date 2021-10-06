Marketing News & Strategy

From 'Gran Fiesta' to 'This Land Is Your Land,' brands honor the Latinx community

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Edelman Global Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer Lee Maicon looks back on decades of standout brand moves.
Published on October 06, 2021.
JohnnieWalker_ChicanoBatman_ThisLand_3x2

 

 
Credit:
Johnnie Walker

In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson signed off on legislation to establish the first-ever Hispanic Heritage week to honor the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the United States. It began on September 15, marking important independence day anniversaries for a number of countries, including Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Chile, Costa Rica, Honduras and Nicaragua. The week eventually grew to a month, signed into law by President Ronald Reagan, extending through October and encompassing Indigenous People’s Day/Dia de la Raza (October 12).

As part of the celebration, we asked industry leaders to share standout  campaigns that represented and gave voice to the Latinx community in fresh and important ways. Here, Mexico-born, Miami-raised Lee Maicon, Edelman’s global chief innovation and strategy officer, presents four ideas that stood out to him, from his childhood and into present day.

LeeMaicon_newheadshot_horiz
Credit:
Edelman

I’m just old enough to have been present for the early days of brands recognizing the power of the Latinx community in the U.S. and just young enough to be excited for its renaissance today. Past is prologue, and the future power of Latinx people of all backgrounds as a cultural, creative and commercial force can be found with a look at the best work of our past. 

Four examples, over the course of 40 years:

1981—"Gran Fiesta" at Madison Square Garden

Only a few years after we moved to the U.S. from Mexico, my dad convinced his bosses at Revlon to advertise to people who sounded like him. One part of that was checking out the “Gran Fiesta” at Madison Square Garden celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Some things were a bit off (see the cover of the program below), but even 8-year-old me understood the validation that the world-famous venue and sponsor involvement gave to all of us, many new to the country.

I don’t have one specific piece of creative to point to here, but this moment stands out to me because of the generations of companies, like Procter & Gamble, Pepsi, and Unilever, who invested in showing up, supporting our local communities. This has made a huge difference. No glory, no one piece of creative, but a million small creative acts over the last 40+ years.

20211005_Gran-Fiesta_Full.jpg

 

 
Credit:
Univision

2001—Levi's: Crazy Legs
Agency: TBWA/Chiat/Day

Yes, it was shot by a gringo director (Spike Jonze) and yes it uses that sepia tone = Mexico stereotype we mock today. But Levi’s recognizing the coolest rap group ever to come out of Monterrey and putting them center stage in their Super Bowl spot mattered to us more. Do as many brands today search the surprising corners of culture consistently? Could it have been done in a more representative and more authentic way? Absolutely. But Control Machete was badass, and Levi’s showed that they got it by bringing them into the big show.

2018—Johnnie Walker: This Land is Your Land
Agency: Anomaly

Seventeen years later and the promise of progress for Latinos/as in the U.S. was under assault. It wasn’t enough for brands to validate us through recognition, it was time for brands to support the people who had supported them. Johnnie Walker channeled the power of personal progress to drive a national debate.

2021—Modelo: The Fighting Spirit
Agency (for these particular executions): The Cavalry

This campaign embodies so much of the power of that first Hispanic Heritage event I went to with my parents 40 years ago. The idea that it doesn't matter where you come from; it matters what you're made of is a powerful one. For that reason, I think the spots featuring artist Mr. Cartoon or even the version with non-Latino Anderson .Paak spot are my favorites.

In my 40 odd-year life span, the influence of Latinos has grown and deepened while the establishment has come to appreciate not only the power of our numbers, but the diversity of our many voices. As platforms multiply and evolve, the potential of the Latinx audience shines bright. Each of these examples gives us a path forward: showing up, speaking up, lifting up. I’ve loved being a part of it, and I can’t wait to see where it goes.

 

 

