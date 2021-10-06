From 'Gran Fiesta' to 'This Land Is Your Land,' brands honor the Latinx community

In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson signed off on legislation to establish the first-ever Hispanic Heritage week to honor the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the United States. It began on September 15, marking important independence day anniversaries for a number of countries, including Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Chile, Costa Rica, Honduras and Nicaragua. The week eventually grew to a month, signed into law by President Ronald Reagan, extending through October and encompassing Indigenous People’s Day/Dia de la Raza (October 12).
As part of the celebration, we asked industry leaders to share standout campaigns that represented and gave voice to the Latinx community in fresh and important ways. Here, Mexico-born, Miami-raised Lee Maicon, Edelman’s global chief innovation and strategy officer, presents four ideas that stood out to him, from his childhood and into present day.