Marketing News & Strategy

How home appliance brands are targeting Gen Z—with help from TikTok and Phil Collins

Brands such as Whirlpool and Electrolux are targeting young shoppers even before they own homes
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on June 06, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Elon Musk threatens to end Twitter deal over 'breach' of agreement
Credit: LG

A new ad for a cordless vacuum from LG touts the appliance’s automatic empty function, leaving the air free of contamination from dust and dirt. The 30-second video, “Leave Dust in the Dust,” shows the difference the new features make for one happy family. Yet it’s the commercial’s musical choice, the Phil Collins hit “In the Air Tonight,” first popular in the 80s, that marketing executives hope will attract LG’s key demographic—Gen Z and millennials.

“These retro songs are in heavy rotation and it’s Gen Zers and millennials breathing new life into older songs,” said Josie Salazar, director of brand marketing, LG Electronics USA. “With this cult classic, the lyrics really enhance the spirit of the campaign.”

That a song older than most of LG’s target audience might serve as a cultural connection point is a twist few saw coming, but it also encapsulates the out-of-the-box strategies home appliance brands are deploying in marketing to this group. Many like Whirlpool and LG are tapping home influencers to engage with customers in splashy how-to videos around cooking and cleaning.

Related: 20 brands gaining Gen Z love in early 2022

Whirlpool recently took its advertising in-house with the creation of its own internal studio World of Whirlpool (WoW) Studios, in order to gain more flexibility and control. Some like Electrolux are spinning new marketing initiatives around values and brand purpose, a key area of interest that is influencing purchase decisions for Gen Z, experts say. And all are innovating on products, merging smart appliances with marketing content that will appeal to young tech-savvy consumers eager to steer clear of their “grandmother’s” machines.

“We continue to make customer-led decisions with regard to our assortment and have seen the number of connected and smart appliances increase as customers, especially from younger generations, look for innovative products that make their home function more efficiently,” said Dean Schwartz, VP of merchandising, appliances at retailer Lowe’s.

There are several major players trying to grow their share of the $23.4 billion U.S. home appliance market. For example, Whirlpool commands 22.2% of the market and Electrolux 18.5%, according to data from market research firm IBISWorld. Chinese company Haier has a 14.5% share. IBIS estimates that revenue will rise 0.8% annually for the category through 2026. In a recent report, it found that “consumers are drawn to products that have recognizable names because major appliances are relatively expensive goods." It added: "Reputation is fundamental to maintaining a strong retail presence by conveying that a company's products are of the utmost quality.”

More from Ad Age
What Taco Bell's surprise Mexican Pizza sellout says about marketing and the supply chain
Jon Springer
How Tampax found its place in gaming
Jack Neff
What Ford rivals say about its EV ad spending cutback
E.J. Schultz

Appliance makers are doing everything they can to improve their brand standing with younger customers. This includes being more careful about where they are marketing, according to David MacGregor, an analyst covering appliances at Longbow Research. MacGregor notes that brands are being surgical about media buys by following cord-cutting customers to streaming services and digital channels, for example. Though the group is young and many may not yet be homeowners, MacGregor notes it is critical for brands to build awareness now.

“Their purchase of an appliance is an inevitable event—at some point, they’re going to reach a point in their life where they’ve got their own home and are going to be purchasing appliances so they want to establish an identity of the brand,” MacGregor said. He added that brands are also pouring dollars into R&D development to create cutting-edge technology.

“The bar is set higher with this generation—it just adds to the formidable nature of what brands have to accomplish.”

Crowdsourcing content

In order to make sure its Gen Z customers get what they want, KitchenAid is putting them in the driver’s seat for its new crowdsourced cookbook. The Whirlpool-owned brand began asking consumers today to submit recipe videos on Instagram or TikTok with the tag #MadeWithKAContest. A cookbook called Made with KitchenAid will be accessible on KitchenAid’s website later this year.

Last month, Whirlpool announced that its Chicago-based WoW Studios would be taking over all creative marketing duties for its family of brands, beginning with KitchenAid and rolling out to other labels such as Maytag, Amana and Whirlpool’s namesake brand. The company formerly worked with Digitas. Anita Puri, head of consumer experience operations at WoW, said the department will help Whirlpool hone its messaging for younger customers.

Brands on the rise

A look at up-and-coming brands disrupting their categories.
Click here

“We are meeting them where they are from a communications standpoint,” she said. “If you think about our team, we are sitting side-by-side with our brand partners and we understand the challenges and the opportunities. We are doing the research and hearing first-hand what consumers want from our appliances.”

Five years ago, Whirlpool acquired recipe search engine Yummly, which it now uses to create recipe content that pairs with its connected devices for customers, an offering that would appeal to younger customers, MacGregor noted. For example, a smartphone will automatically set the oven at the preferred temperature for a certain dinner recipe.

In addition, Whirlpool is also gaining ground through its social channels. Posts on Whirlpool’s TikTok account, launched earlier this year, and Pinterest helped propel the brand to the Number 2 spot on the most recent Ad Age-Harris Poll Gen Z brand tracker, which ranks brands making the most progress with the generation on a quarterly basis.

“We’re constantly pushing out content—that’s the biggest thing we need right now,” said Mike Frease, head of creative, North America at WoW.

@whirlpoolusa Choose your player, #Dishwasher edition. @Emily Dingmann #EveryDayCare #fyp #chores ♬ Hip Hop with impressive piano sound(793766) - Dusty Sky

Influencer unboxing

LG has had similar success with digital marketing. In addition to recruiting 80s-era musicians, LG has also teamed up with influencers for unboxing videos of smaller appliances, Salazar said. The company works with The Woo on TV campaigns like the new vacuum spot; Ogilvy handles PR and influencer content, which has included the likes of iJustine, a YouTuber who recently unboxed an LG vacuum for her followers, and Boored at Work, an influencer who reviews smart home appliances. Such reviews and videos are helping LG connect with younger generations eager for convenience.

Sign up for Ad Age’s Influencer Marketing newsletter.

“True millennials and Gen Z are tech-forward—they want to simplify their lives through innovation and they’re willing to pay for those things,” Salazar said. She noted that the new LG CordZero All-in-One Vacuum resonates for the group because it makes chores like cleaning easier with an automatic empty feature on the dustbin. “Consumers didn’t even know they needed an auto-empty feature—anyone who buys this product and wants to vacuum, they don’t have to touch that dustbin and get any dust or debris on their fingers or near their trashcan. They don’t have to do that anymore.”

Values-led

Two years ago, Electrolux evolved its global brand strategy to incorporate more sustainability into its products and marketing in order to attract younger, values-led customers. The Swedish brand has committed to being carbon neutral by 2050 and is focused on kitchen products such as an air sous vide, which helps reduce water waste, and laundry items, which boast “SmartBoost” technology that makes apparel last longer by reducing wear and tear. Working with the Variable, Electrolux has promoted such items with its “For Better Living Kitchen” and “Make It Last Laundry” campaigns—the latter included a video featuring a young boy who gifts his favorite blanket to his baby sibling.

Younger shoppers “are more aware of the impact their lives are having on the planet, and future generations. And it bothers them,” said Carolyn Haicl, VP of marketing. “They’re demonstrating their care and concern for the planet with their dollars—and demonstrating their support for brands that are making a clear commitment to sustainability.”

While Electrolux has had success in reaching consumers, typically mothers, through media channels such as Instagram and Facebook, it’s honing its strategy to entice consumers to buy before an old appliance breaks—simply because newer machines reduce waste and are more eco-friendly. Haicl said that inspiration and “pre-consideration” platforms like Pinterest have proven successful for the brand in attracting eco-minded customers.

“Our consumer is so passionate about sustainability that they are willing to make an investment in a new appliance before they need to—if it means that the new product helps them better live into their values,” she said.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Elon Musk threatens to end Twitter deal over 'breach' of agreement

Elon Musk threatens to end Twitter deal over 'breach' of agreement
Budweiser cheers baseball's ‘Best Buds’ in new campaign

Budweiser cheers baseball's ‘Best Buds’ in new campaign
Apple hosts developer conference, ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ in theaters: The Week Ahead

Apple hosts developer conference, ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ in theaters: The Week Ahead
Why Cheez-It is using TikTok's magic trend for National Cheese Day

Why Cheez-It is using TikTok's magic trend for National Cheese Day
Amazon's head of consumer business resigns

Amazon's head of consumer business resigns

What Taco Bell's surprise Mexican Pizza sellout says about marketing and the supply chain

What Taco Bell's surprise Mexican Pizza sellout says about marketing and the supply chain
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
What Ford rivals say about its EV ad spending cutback

What Ford rivals say about its EV ad spending cutback