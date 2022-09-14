Marketing News & Strategy

The Home Depot names a new CMO

Molly Battin joins the home improvement retailer from Delta
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on September 14, 2022.
Molly Battin

Credit: Delta

The Home Depot has a new doer getting more done. The Atlanta-based home improvement brand announced that Molly Battin will be senior VP and chief marketing officer. Her appointment is effective Oct. 3.

Battin joins the company from Delta Air Lines, where she worked as senior VP and global brand marketing officer. Prior to the airline, where Battin worked for nearly three years, she spent almost two decades at WarnerMedia.

The former top marketer at Home Depot, Adolfo Villagomez, left the retailer in the spring after seven years. He is currently CEO at Progress Residential, a provider of rental management services.

Battin’s appointment comes on the heels of executive marketing moves at Home Depot’s chief rival Lowe’s. Last week, Lowe’s said it had parted ways with Marisa Thalberg, its executive VP, chief brand and marketing officer.

Unlike Home Depot, however, Mooresville, North Carolina-based Lowe's does not plan to hire a new CMO. Instead, the chain is rolling up marketing into the merchandising department.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. 

 

