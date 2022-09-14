The Home Depot names a new CMO

The Home Depot has a new doer getting more done. The Atlanta-based home improvement brand announced that Molly Battin will be senior VP and chief marketing officer. Her appointment is effective Oct. 3.

Battin joins the company from Delta Air Lines, where she worked as senior VP and global brand marketing officer. Prior to the airline, where Battin worked for nearly three years, she spent almost two decades at WarnerMedia.

The former top marketer at Home Depot, Adolfo Villagomez, left the retailer in the spring after seven years. He is currently CEO at Progress Residential, a provider of rental management services.