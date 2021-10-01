Home Depot’s insanely popular 12-foot skeleton—key marketing stats and facts

Below, Ad Age compiled answers to key questions about the hulking decoration.

What’s the original price of the skeleton?

When it arrived at Home Depot in 2020, the 12-foot skeleton carried a price tag of $300—a substantial amount considering that consumers are expected to spend $102.74 on average this year for Halloween, according to the National Retail Federation.

Is the 12-foot skeleton available anywhere else?

It is, if you pony up at least $750, where Amazon is currently offering a similar version—with an additional delivery fee. Or people could shell out $1,299 for a giant-sized skeleton on eBay.

How much did this skeleton contribute to Home Depot’s sales last year?

It’s unclear just how much Big Bones helped the chain, but he definitely played a role. For the third quarter of 2020, which includes the 2020 Halloween season, Home Depot reported a 23% rise in sales to $33.5 billion. Executives said Halloween 2020 was the chain’s strongest ever.

Does Home Depot have any similar items for sale this year?

A “skeleton” keyword search on HomeDepot.com yields 182 results. The selection of similar products includes a skeleton piranha, a skeleton-driven haunted hearse and a 6-foot tall pumpkin-head skeleton with LifeEyes. Lance Allen, Home Depot’s decorative holiday merchant, recommends other products from the store’s “Grave and Bones” collection, such as a 7-foot Inferno Reaper and an 8-foot Ferry of the Dead.