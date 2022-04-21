Hotels.com ditches Captain Obvious in first work from Wieden+Kennedy

Captain Obvious has been sent packing. The mascot, who first appeared in marketing for Hotels.com in 2014, is absent in new work from Wieden+Kennedy Portland as the travel brand embarks on a new strategy. The “Find Your Perfect Somewhere” campaign, which begins airing this weekend, adopts a matchmaking approach, personifying each hotel as the best option for different types of travelers.

Captain Obvious conveyed that Hotels.com was the “obvious” choice for hotels without ever getting into why, according to Hector Muelas, a former executive at Apple who joined Hotels.com parent Expedia Group as senior VP of global marketing and creative last year.

“It never turned the corner,” he said. “We felt that, after sitting with the product team and looking at the evolution of the product and where it’s going to be in the next few years, [the Captain Obvious] platform didn’t do any more justice—we needed to press reset and do something more in tune with where we are going.”