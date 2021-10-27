How Angi is building brand awareness in the home services industry

Home has continued to be a hot investment area for consumers throughout the pandemic—the uptick shows no sign of slowing down even as people return to other categories like travel. That’s good news for Angi, the company that connects customers with contractors and other home service professionals.
The online marketplace, which recently rebranded as Angi following the merger between review site Angie’s List and rival HomeAdvisor, last month tapped Dhanusha Sivajee, most recently chief marketing officer at the Knot Worldwide, as its new CMO. Angi is looking to build its brand awareness at a time when customers are still doing home projects.