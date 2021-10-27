Marketing News & Strategy

How Angi is building brand awareness in the home services industry

New CMO Dhanusha Sivajee discusses new offerings and digitizing Angi's customer experience
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on October 27, 2021.
Redbox looks to grow its streaming ad business by contracting out its direct sales efforts
Home has continued to be a hot investment area for consumers throughout the pandemic—the uptick shows no sign of slowing down even as people return to other categories like travel. That’s good news for Angi, the company that connects customers with contractors and other home service professionals.

The online marketplace, which recently rebranded as Angi following the merger between review site Angie’s List and rival HomeAdvisor, last month tapped Dhanusha Sivajee, most recently chief marketing officer at the Knot Worldwide, as its new CMO. Angi is looking to build its brand awareness at a time when customers are still doing home projects.

20211026_Dhanusha-Sivajee-CMO-Angi-3x2.jpg

Dhanusha Sivajee

Credit:
Angi

“We saw definitely a growth in people wanting to engage in home projects not just the emergency, of maintenance but also home became that much more important during the pandemic,” said Sivajee, speaking on the latest episode of the “Marketer’s Brief” podcast, noting an increase in the number of jobs as well as the number of millennials buying homes.

She noted that new offerings like a fixed-price services product where customers can buy a pre-packaged, pre-priced option have resonated with customers looking for convenience and speed. Angi is seeing triple-digit growth quarter to quarter of its fixed services offering.

 

Sivajee also talked about Angi’s rebrand from earlier this year and how it is marketing its new business to customers who might not understand the evolution from Angie’s List, as well as younger customers unfamiliar with either brand. Angi has also digitized its experience by adding a new app as it hopes to attract an audience that expects on-demand services.

“The Angi rebrand was a huge undertaking — it was not only bringing two brands together into one but also all of the technology that went into that in terms of launching the app,” she said. “Angi is the disruptor in the home services market — you can tap a button and you get an Uber, a personal taxi — you can now tap a button and you can get someone to come in and do all of your home services.”

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. 

 

