How Angi is building brand awareness in the home services industry

Sivajee also talked about Angi’s rebrand from earlier this year and how it is marketing its new business to customers who might not understand the evolution from Angie’s List, as well as younger customers unfamiliar with either brand. Angi has also digitized its experience by adding a new app as it hopes to attract an audience that expects on-demand services.

“The Angi rebrand was a huge undertaking — it was not only bringing two brands together into one but also all of the technology that went into that in terms of launching the app,” she said. “Angi is the disruptor in the home services market — you can tap a button and you get an Uber, a personal taxi — you can now tap a button and you can get someone to come in and do all of your home services.”

