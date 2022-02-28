How the marketing industry is responding to the Ukraine war

12:05 PM ET

Russian meerkat ads pulled

U.K.financial comparison website Compare the Market is pulling its long-running ad campaign, which features Russian-accented meerkats, from news bulletins due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The popular campaign by agency VCCP and animation company Passion Pictures has been running since 2009 and features an animated Russian oligarch-type character, Alexsandr Orlov, and his friends and family. The campaign has won several awards and has included spin-off merchandise including furry meerkats and a volume of “memoirs” by the main character.

A spokesperson told The Guardian: “The Comparethemarket meerkats are fictional characters. They have no association with Russia and the current situation. We are continually reviewing our advertising to ensure we’re being sensitive to the current situation.”

—Alexandra Jardine



11:15 AM ET

Russian vodkas pulled from shelves

Several states have begun pulling Russia-made vodka from shelves, reports liquor trade publication Shanken News Daily. Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, Utah and New Hampshire—so-called control states that have authority over the sale of distilled spirits—are among those taking action. The biggest Russia-made brand is Russia Standard, according to Shanken, which notes that the value of Russian vodka shipped to the U.S. last year totaled $21.4 million, which amounts to a 1.5% share of the total $1.42 billion in imported vodka.

Reports Shanken: “Several states have been careful to point out that some brands with Russian heritage, such as Smirnoff and Stolichnaya, are not made in Russia, and therefore will be exempt from the bans.”

Smirnoff, which is owned by Diageo, notes on its Twitter page that it is “Proudly made in America.”

—E.J. Schultz

