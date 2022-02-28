Marketing News & Strategy

How the marketing industry is responding to the Ukraine war

Ad Age tracks how agencies, brands and others are taking action following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
By Ad Age Staff. Published on February 28, 2022.
20220228_384457596_3x2.jpg
Credit: Amir Hamja/Bloomberg

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, agencies and marketers have been speaking out about efforts they are taking related to the war, including supporting staff in the region and halting business with Russian entities.

Ad Age is keeping track of the latest moves being made. Check back here for updates. 

Feb. 28, 2022

5:15 PM ET

From beer to bombs

One Ukrainian beer marketer is not messing around when it comes to contributing to the country’s war effort. Reuters reports that Pravda Beer Brewery in Lviv, Ukraine is making Molotov cocktails in bottles with labels including an image of Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to euronews.com, one of the brewery’s offerings, Putin Huylo, translates to “Putin is a dickhead.”

—E.J. Schultz


 

 

2:40 PM ET

Airbnb offers housing for Ukrainian refugees

Airbnb is offering free short-term housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing the Russian invasion of their country and will work with neighboring European states to provide long-term stays. Leaders from the San Francisco-based company, including CEO Brian Chesky, wrote to the governments of Poland, Romania, Germany and Hungary offering support for housing refugees, according to a statement from Airbnb. The housing will be funded by the company, donors and hosts on the platform. While the crisis is still ongoing, more than 300,000 Ukrainians have left following Russia’s invasion and the European Commission forecasts that the number could grow to millions.

—Bloomberg News

 

12:05 PM ET

Russian meerkat ads pulled

U.K.financial comparison website Compare the Market is pulling its long-running ad campaign, which features Russian-accented meerkats, from news bulletins due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The popular campaign by agency VCCP and animation company Passion Pictures has been running since 2009  and features an animated Russian oligarch-type character, Alexsandr Orlov, and his friends and family. The campaign has won several awards and has included spin-off merchandise including furry meerkats and a volume of “memoirs” by the main character.

A spokesperson told The Guardian: “The Comparethemarket meerkats are fictional characters. They have no association with Russia and the current situation. We are continually reviewing our advertising to ensure we’re being sensitive to the current situation.”

—Alexandra Jardine


11:15 AM ET

Russian vodkas pulled from shelves

Several states have begun pulling Russia-made vodka from shelves, reports liquor trade publication Shanken News Daily. Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, Utah and New Hampshire—so-called control states that have authority over the sale of distilled spirits—are among those taking action. The biggest Russia-made brand is Russia Standard, according to Shanken, which notes that the value of Russian vodka shipped to the U.S. last year totaled $21.4 million, which amounts to a 1.5% share of the total $1.42 billion in imported vodka.

Reports Shanken: “Several states have been careful to point out that some brands with Russian heritage, such as Smirnoff and Stolichnaya, are not made in Russia, and therefore will be exempt from the bans.”

Smirnoff, which is owned by Diageo, notes on its Twitter page that it is “Proudly made in America.”

—E.J. Schultz
 

Etsy waives Ukraine-based seller fees
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Inflation could weigh on marketing budgets—and other takeaways from the year's biggest CPG conference
Jon Springer
Olympics TV ad data revealed, WPP’s big boost, and the Russia-Ukraine effect: Datacenter Weekly

