How brands are celebrating St. Patrick's Day

A round-up of this year's greenest campaigns
By Parker Herren. Published on March 17, 2022.
Credit: Lucky Charms

Wake up and smell the four-leaf clovers—it’s Saint Patrick’s Day! More than half of US consumers plan to participate in the Irish-themed festivities, according to this year’s Numerator Holiday Sentiment Study, and the holiday places third for intent to purchase decorations and costumes, topped only by Christmas and Halloween for each.

So, move aside Shamrock Shake, for Ad Age is counting down the top ways brands are going leprechaun green this year.

Guinness

The staple of St. Patrick's Day has had a rough couple of years as the day has been tied so closely with the first pandemic lockdown. But following vaccines and mask mandates, Guinness is ready to paint the town green. 

Its latest spot, from agency Quaker City Mercantile, is a triumphant one that shifts from somber to joy as a slowly reopening bar is flooded with merrymakers. Belting out Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Keep My Eyes Off of You,” the beer-drinkers that populate this Guinness-filled bar are a hopeful image of a renewed vigor for the holiday.

Keeper’s Heart Whiskey

Like many holidays, St. Patrick’s Day has certainly evolved under the influence of American culture—from its establishment as a day of remembrance for the Christian missionary in the seventeenth century, to Chicago’s green-dyed river. As such, the people aren’t happy that Master Distiller Brian Nation defected last year from his hometown Cork for Minneapolis to start the Keeper’s Heart whiskey brand out of O'Shaughnessy Distillery.

In its first ad campaign, from AOR TDA Boulder, Keeper’s Heart brings a message from the people of Ireland for their famed whiskey connoisseur. The resounding sentiment is: “Go f--k yourself, Brian!” This phrase and similar words of dismay are shouted throughout pubs, on fishing boats, by a blacksmith and a school librarian.

Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey

Another Irish whiskey—Tullamore D.E.W.—is trading alcohol for education. The brand is facing a widespread issue head-on: how to properly spell "St. Paddy." Partnering with meat personality Pat LaFrieda, Tullamore D.E.W. released the ultimate hamburger for Spelling Bee hopefuls, called the “St. Paddy’s Day Patty.”

For $84.99, each kit includes 12 patties, 2 shot glasses, a beanie and a recipe card featuring a Drizly code redeemable for a bottle of Tullamore D.E.W. whiskey. Because after drinking a festive bottle of whiskey, spelling will surely be on the mind.

Credit: Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey

Dole Food Company, Inc.

While many are prepping to cut loose and indulge in hearty meals and tall brews, Dole is providing alternatives for the more health-conscious. Part of its “Healthier by Dole” series that launched last month, the company’s St. Patrick’s Day menu features 10 festive dishes made from plant-forward ingredients.

The recipes, which can be found on Dole’s blog, include a gluten-free shepherd’s pie, avocado green smoothie, vegetarian tart and vegetarian “Slimesicle.” Maybe it’s a good year to not wake up regretting your choices on March 18th.

Credit: Dole Food Company, Inc.

Lucky Charms

Lucky the Leprechaun certainly has surprises in store for his favorite holiday. Perhaps the most extensive campaign on this list, Lucky Charms cereal is betting its pot of gold on this year’s holiday with a five-part St. Patrick’s Day campaign from Anomaly.

Starting with the cereal itself, a limited-edition box of cereal that turns milk green hit shelves this year. And the sweet treats don’t end there—through March 31, Cold Stone Creamery will offer Lucky Charms ice-cream topped with gold glitter and the cereal’s marshmallows.

Credit: Lucky Charms

But don’t just put the party in your belly! Make your eyes match too with a Charms-inspired makeup collection (it’s marshmallow scented!) from Morphe. Plus, shamrock your toes with limited-edition Lucky Charms Crocs with matching Jibbitz charms. Finally, wrap up the evening with storytime. “The Magic Inside,” Lucky’s new book, doesn’t refer to the tummy ache one might feel after a box of cereal and decked-out ice cream, but the story of how the iconic mascot discovered the magical and non-magical ways he’s special inside.

Credit: Lucky Charms

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is a general assignment reporter at Ad Age. He previously covered pop culture and entertainment as a freelance journalist and worked in the fitness and performing arts industries. Parker is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. Follow him on Twitter @parkerdelrey

