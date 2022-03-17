How brands are celebrating St. Patrick's Day

Wake up and smell the four-leaf clovers—it’s Saint Patrick’s Day! More than half of US consumers plan to participate in the Irish-themed festivities, according to this year’s Numerator Holiday Sentiment Study, and the holiday places third for intent to purchase decorations and costumes, topped only by Christmas and Halloween for each.

So, move aside Shamrock Shake, for Ad Age is counting down the top ways brands are going leprechaun green this year.

The staple of St. Patrick's Day has had a rough couple of years as the day has been tied so closely with the first pandemic lockdown. But following vaccines and mask mandates, Guinness is ready to paint the town green.

Its latest spot, from agency Quaker City Mercantile, is a triumphant one that shifts from somber to joy as a slowly reopening bar is flooded with merrymakers. Belting out Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Keep My Eyes Off of You,” the beer-drinkers that populate this Guinness-filled bar are a hopeful image of a renewed vigor for the holiday.