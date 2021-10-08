How brands celebrate Hispanic heritage all year long

Please, not another Hispanic Heritage Month brief.

A few years ago, I confess that was the overall sentiment from most of the creatives.

I had the pleasure of working within many multicultural agencies. We Hispanics are all very proud of our heritage but exhausted from the lack of commitment from corporate America, who took advantage—one month a year—by throwing a few dollars, believing that pushing a politically correct message was enough to get the Hispanic audience in their pockets. News flash: that was not the case then. And it’s not the case now.

When the 2020 Census came out, it reported that 51% of the U.S. population growth had come from Hispanics. The non-Hispanic white segment shrank 6% from 2010-2020, and this is not a passing trend. The under 18 population continues to diversify at a fast pace—did I mention 53% are non-white? California has become the very first state where Hispanics are the majority minority. Many corporations who used to think of Hispanic Heritage Month as a one-hit-wonder are finally acting and taking us seriously.

After talking with leaders of Círculo Creativo, we noticed there are more brands acting and trying to connect with Hispanics by helping their small businesses. Those who are doing so understood that COVID hit U.S. Hispanic businesses harder than other minority businesses.

It took many Hispanic Heritage Months to be where we are, yet there is a lot more to do. Hispanic consumers don’t just connect with brands one month a year. Can you imagine someone just going grocery shopping from September 15 to October 15? If brands want to connect with Latinos, they need to be by their side all year long and forget their politically correct checklist.