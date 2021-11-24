How brands must behave in ‘post-purpose’ market

People are turning their back on preachy, too-good-to-be-true purpose statements from brands. From years of anti-smoking campaigns, we have learned that people don’t avoid the cigarettes, but rather the campaign. The same can be said about so-called purposeful brands’ attempts to do shouty signal policy; it’ll fall on value-deaf ears. There are simply too many “Saints” in the supermarket aisles, so the big question is: Who to trust?
The brands that carved out a niche on activism are themselves being challenged by faster and more agile competitors, making their activism their biggest Achilles’ heel. Sustainability issues such as climate or diversity are fast evolving, and brands can quickly be caught up. And yes, you can argue, the conscious market is expanding, but they’re as fickle as a trendsetter, and when a brand talks about net positive, the conscious are already talking about regenerative. If you don’t know those terms, you can’t really call yourself a climate trendsetter…Sorry!