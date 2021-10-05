How CareerBuilder is tapping into the ‘Great Resignation’

Job search platform CareerBuilder is addressing the “Great Resignation” in a new campaign that portrays why workers are prioritizing quality of life and meaningful work. The campaign comes as the 25-year-old brand platform aims to reposition itself as more relatable to job seekers who are quitting jobs at high rates.

New ads depict downtrodden workers suffering from underemployment or boredom or mistreatment. Decoded Advertising, part of S4 Capital-owned Media.Monks, handled the campaign, which includes five spots that will run on digital, radio and TV.

“We're thinking about CareerBuilder's place in this market and in this industry at the time of what we're calling the 'Great Rehire,’ in some cases it's being called the 'Great Resignation,'” said CareerBuilder CEO Sue Arthur. The brand, she said, is “really thinking about how is CareerBuilder positioned to serve the industry and job seekers at this time—and that really led to what is in the essence of the campaign, which is us sort of rallying around the job seeker.”

The ads show workers lining up to take employee-of-the-month photos, watch a newly retired coworker celebrate 30 years of service with nothing but a pen as thank you, or, in a particularly nauseating scene, suffer through a conversation with a supervisor reheating leftover tilapia in the shared microwave while demanding overtime. Suddenly, all of the workers get job offers via CareerBuilder before the tagline flashes: “Let’s Job it Up.”