How Coke’s latest Creations flavor was inspired by African culture

The latest entry in Coca-Cola’s youth-focused Coke Creations series, Wozzaah Zero Sugar, was inspired by Africa’s cultural influence in music and fashion.
Wozzaah, which is Zulu for “come here” or “join us,” is used colloquially in South Africa to encourage people to move faster or “keep up,” said Silke Bucker, senior director and Coca-Cola category lead in Africa. These are appropriate descriptors for a product meant to bring people together while sounding an alert about a vibrant and energetic culture, she said.
“Africa right now is shaping culture globally. And it’s our responsibility as a global brand to showcase and tell that story in an inspiring way,” Bucker said.