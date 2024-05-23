How Coke’s latest Creations flavor was inspired by African culture

Released ahead of Africa Day (May 25), Wozzaah will be available throughout South Africa, Nigeria, Algeria and Morocco. In the U.S., consumers will have to wait for sampling events being scheduled for July. It won’t be made widely available for purchase in the U.S.

“We want people to enjoy the creative vibrancy of the [African] continent. So we are making sure that it’s going into the mass market,” Bucker said. “It’s not something that’s so aspirational, so out of reach, that people don’t get to experience and enjoy it.”

Launched in 2022, Coke Creations is meant to stimulate interest in the Coca-Cola brand through limited-time products developed around interests, events or emotions of young consumers—backed up with novel ways of marketing them. Wozzaah tastes like Coca-Cola with “vibrant, tropical flavors,” and comes in a bright yellow and purple can with artwork by Kenyan illustrator Joy Richu. There is no full-sugar version.

Wozzaah is the 11th iteration of the Coke Creations, which launched in 2022 with Coca-Cola Starlight. Wozzaah follows K-Wave, a variety inspired by K-pop that debuted in February.

“Creations is about experimenting and scaling, and about non-traditional vs. traditional marketing,” said Oana Vlad, senior director of global strategy for Coca-Cola.