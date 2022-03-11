How COVID test marketing is changing as cases drop

The marketing moves amount to a bet that the need for COVID tests won’t wane that dramatically as cases fall. As of March 10, reports of new cases are at their lowest since last summer and hospitalizations have fallen by three quarters since the January Omicron peak, although around 1,400 deaths are still announced every day, according to the New York Times. Interest will likely come from workers in the travel and healthcare industries, as well as school teachers and people who are immunocompromised—and this will probably lead to more targeted marketing, Manber said. Analysis provided by research technology company Motivbase shows that the demand for COVID tests is dominated by people ages 35 to 54.

LetsGetChecked, a health diagnostics company launched in the U.S. in 2017 after being founded in Dublin three years earlier, has “been intentional to not do anything that’s just COVID focused” in advertising, and expands or decreases supply with the waves of COVID, said Rebecca Silver, the brand’s senior VP of marketing.

Brands are upping their consumer outreach as the U.S. government continues to make available free COVID tests. Distribution began in January as the Omnicom variant was spreading rapidly. The New York Times has since reported that the government had to scramble to partner with test providers to make enough tests and that many tests came too late to handle the Omicron surge. Manufacturing partners included iHealth, Abbott, and Roche Diagnostics. President Joe Biden recently used part of his State of the Union speech to outline a new COVID plan that involves free antiviral treatment for people who test positive. People can now sign up again to receive a second round of tests through the same portal, although demand is lower, according to the New York Times.

Gutman said that he does not see free tests from the government as competition for On/Go, because they have the same mission: wanting as many people to test as possible.

It’s important for brands to innovate and distinguish themselves from the competition if they want to stay ahead, said Motivbase’s founder Ujwal Arkalgud. Gutman said that On/Go has made an effort to differentiate its tests from those provided by the government. This includes how the tests look. With bright yellow packaging and smaller size, the brand focuses on being “a little bit playful,” said Gutman. The visually appealing design “reduces the barrier for adoption and makes it more likely” that people will test, he said.

He compared the brand’s emphasis on simplicity to Apple’s user-friendly designs.