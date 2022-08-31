How Dick’s Sporting Goods’ new retail media network plans to attract advertisers

Dick’s Sporting Goods is betting its large data set of sports-minded consumers will still entice advertisers to its new retail media network, despite being a late entrant to the game.

In June, the Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based retailer rolled out Dick’s Media, which offers advertising opportunities on Dick’s own channels, such as e-commerce display, sponsored products and emailed ads, as well as external channels like paid social, video and display. Dick’s may be one of the last large retailers to debut a retail media network, following established players such as Home Depot, Kroger, Best Buy and Macy’s.

Dick’s is starting the network with its six to 10 largest vendors signed up and expects more brands to follow.

“We have this really large sports data set—people who are either participating in sports, buying sporting goods or buying sports-inspired lifestyle apparel, and this really extends our ability to deliver personalized messages to our consumers,” said Ed Plummer, chief marketing officer at Dick’s. He added that Dick’s Media also “allows us to build our relationship with our brands and it allows us to grow our business at the same time.”