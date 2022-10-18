How food brands can win on TikTok

The care package worked not just because it was over-the-top, but because it was nuanced, demonstrating that the brand understood the medium and its users, said Kate Weidner, co-founder and CEO of SRW, which specializes in marketing for healthy food brands.

“TikTok people love the details. We saw the outfit that the influencer was wearing was getting tons of feedback in the comments. So we went and bought the exact same outfit and branded it with Catalina,” she said. “Monitoring TikTok to just see how people are talking about you and how you can engage with them is maybe the most important part of the whole platform.”

Below, more ways food brands have learned to succeed with TikTok.

Play to the medium—and get outside your comfort zone

TikTok’s user-generated short videos and fast-moving feed give it an energy that more passive social channels struggle to achieve. It’s a natural zone for food brands, which can jump head-first into trending topics around eating. Of late, that has included the schoolyard interview turned viral summer song “It’s Corn!” and the recent trend of butter boards, which led to TikTokers demonstrating charcuterie only with a butter base.

“Food is such a huge part of our everyday experience—almost so much so that we wear our favorite brands and restaurants as a badge of honor. On TikTok, you can bet that there’s a niche community that’s out there willing to engage with your brand or product,” said Janice Suter, VP and director of social media at GSD&M.

“What makes food-related content on TIkTok unique is that every step in the process can be considered entertaining,” Suter continued. “Whether it’s watching someone replicate a trending air fryer recipe or watching someone deliver food on an e-bike, there’s an engaged audience waiting to watch on TikTok.”