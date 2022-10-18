How food brands can win on TikTok

She couldn’t stop farting.
A TikTok user named Alyssa Jeacoma, who goes by the handle @lightweightlyssie, posted a 36-second video on the popular video-sharing app this summer in which she shared the flatulent effects of having snacked on an abundance of Catalina Crunch, the protein-and fiber-rich cookies popular with Keto dieters. “Don’t eat these,” Jeacoma warned, holding the box to the camera with one hand with the other holding back another gas leak. “You will shit yourself.”
SRW Agency, the Chicago firm managing the TikTok account for Catalina Crunch, may as well have been embarrassed too. A potentially devastating review for one of its client brands was on its way to 8 million views and then got picked up by Niall MacMillan, a TikTok user specializing in “reaction videos” with 5 million followers of his own. The agency and its client turned a negative into a positive by initiating operation “Operation #Toottok,” which involved sending Jeacoma a care package that included branded toilet paper and a bidet—prompting a response TikTok video from Jeacoma that brought positive attention to the brand.
The deft response (see the original video and response below) is an example of how food brands can capitalize on TikTok frivolity by experimenting with new ways to get the attention of an audience hungry for fun. In their best expressions, good TikTok food moments, like good meals, can be emotionally satisfying, nourishing and fun to share with friends.