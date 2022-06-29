How Miss Universe is overcoming controversial image through fandom and social media

Other ideas include a documentary about the pageant’s history, the difficult responsibility of performing the role of Miss Universe, and even a rom-com about a former winner who apparently met her partner on TikTok a month before winning the crown.

The annual Miss Universe broadcast will air in the U.S. on Fox, and in Spanish on Telemundo, but a date for the next crowning has not yet been announced. In 2021, Miss Universe was watched by 2.7 million people on Fox, down from 3.8 million in 2019, the last time the pageant aired on the network due to pandemic cancellations. The broadcast also pulled 1.5 million viewers on Telemundo. As with most live TV events, viewership numbers continue to deteriorate, but the broadcast's biggest obstacle lies in its image.

Emmerich referred to the ways in which the press and some of the organization’s past ownership—presumably Donald Trump’s particularly scandalous reign from 1996 to 2015—have perpetuated the pageant’s controversial image; however, she doesn’t believe it’s too late. Even Miss Universe’s new tagline is a small start to what she said a female gaze can do to shape a future more in line with the organization’s evolving values: “Once upon a time, [the pageant] was about what we used to think is beauty. But truly, we all know now beauty comes in every shape and size, and what matters is how you carry yourself; it's the confidence.”

“Global brands face this challenge all the time,” said Timothy Calkins, brand consultant and professor of marketing at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. “I believe it is true that there are lots of places in the world where this competition is resonant. The problem is, on cultural matters like this, the U.S. market has enormous sway. And that is true in terms of sponsorships, in terms of media coverage.”

While Calkins presented the caveat that many global brands are capable of success without an American audience, he believes it’s a necessity for Miss Universe to fulfill its ambitions of becoming a super entertainer. Ad Age spoke with multiple media agencies, who all expressed the sentiment that beauty pageants are “very much off the map at this point” for U.S. advertisers, with one buyer saying they "don’t think we have any clients who ask about them specifically."

To raise partner appeal, the Miss Universe leaders are also dreaming up fan conventions, leadership summits, tourism packages and product licensing deals—from beauty products tailored to each international market to developing sustainably-made sashes. Miss Universe recently launched a collection of NFTs, and Emmerich teased a potential “Miss Metaverse” spinoff, as the Web3 space takes shape. To sum it up, they want to shift focus to the women and their positive impact around the globe, rather than the optics of a beauty competition, but without losing its entertainment potential for viral fandom.

“There's this competition, the pageant every year, but as we talk about 365 days a year, there's so much more than that,” Emmerich said. She explained that a start to shifting the narrative of the organization outside of that one, three-hour broadcast, was to track the data of each delegate’s impact on their communities year-round and relay that back to audiences and brand partners.

“This is a country that loves data, and how do we use that to tell the story right now?” asked Emmerich, noting that proof of impact is critical to changing the narrative, especially as Shugart adds that negative coverage from “media is probably our number one problem—people love a scandal.”