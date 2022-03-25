How in-store music can play a role in retail media networks 

Digital shift

The shift to programmatic buying in channels like in-store audio is helping to open eyes in the agency world, said Dave Etherington, chief customer officer of the advertising software company Place Exchange. “It’s helped drive how it is perceived in the minds of the buyer, and I think that growth was helped by COVID. It allowed people to buy the medium in a way that was flexible—you’re able to activate the buy or stop the buy based on the data that was coming in,” Etherington said.

Kroger, the nation’s largest supermarket chain with more than 2,800 U.S. stores, said the new audio channel from Vibenomics reaches 11 million shoppers daily, and joins a range of efforts to entice consumer packaged goods makers to spend omnichannel marketing dollars to reach them. This includes targeted ads on its app, digital shelf-edge displays, magazine content, and influencer marketing, each a piece of its retail media puzzle. Kroger executives see an enormous opportunity to grow profits in its digital properties, which are supported by a proprietary data analytics subsidiary known as 84.51°. The company banked more than $1 billion from what it called these alternative profit streams in 2021, Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip said during a recent presentation for investors.

The company declined to comment for this article, but in a release accompanying the announcement of its deal with Vibenomics made its case behind its omnichannel marketing capabilities. “Vibenomics plays an important part in our strategy to help us win with our customers, accelerate innovation in-store and drive success for the brands we carry,” said Peter Miles-Prouten, senior VP of partnerships at 84.51°.

Indianapolis-based Vibenomics, which also recently landed an in-store contract with Midwest regional grocer Hy-Vee, argues that it is different from rivals in the retail audio space by being natively programmatic, or purchasable using buy-side systems like Trade Desk and Place Exchange. “[Brands] can look in there and say, ‘I want these hours, in these markets, at this price.’ They don’t really need us. That gives them a ton of flexibility so they love it.”

The combination of customer data and programmatic buying is making ads played over the medium more like the one-to-one offers delivered to shoppers’ phones. Companies with stores in multiple regions, like Kroger, have also chosen voiceover talent speaking in the dialects or languages of their customers.