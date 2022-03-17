How Target is delivering on sustainability promises

Scores of marketers in recent years have made sustainability a priority in their branding, messaging and communications. While many brands have goals that are years away, Target this month has been delivering on its promises with two current initiatives. The Minneapolis-based chain today announced it is testing a net-zero energy store in Vista, California. The store, which boasts a roof of 3,420 solar panels, and carbon dioxide refrigeration, will produce an energy surplus of 10% and serves as a tryout for reducing emissions company-wide.
“We’ve been working for years at Target to shift toward sourcing more renewable energy and further reducing our carbon footprint, and our Vista store’s retrofit is the next step in our sustainability journey and a glimpse of the future we’re working toward,” John Conlin, senior VP of properties at Target, said in a statement.
