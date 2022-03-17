Marketing News & Strategy

How Target is delivering on sustainability promises

Retailer is testing a net-zero energy store after rolling out reusable packaging
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on March 17, 2022.
McDonald's faces more Russia trademark infringement threats
Credit: Bloomberg

Scores of marketers in recent years have made sustainability a priority in their branding, messaging and communications. While many brands have goals that are years away, Target this month has been delivering on its promises with two current initiatives. The Minneapolis-based chain today announced it is testing a net-zero energy store in Vista, California. The store, which boasts a roof of 3,420 solar panels, and carbon dioxide refrigeration, will produce an energy surplus of 10% and serves as a tryout for reducing emissions company-wide.

“We’ve been working for years at Target to shift toward sourcing more renewable energy and further reducing our carbon footprint, and our Vista store’s retrofit is the next step in our sustainability journey and a glimpse of the future we’re working toward,” John Conlin, senior VP of properties at Target, said in a statement.

Credit: Target

Target’s new store follows last week's introduction of new packaging icons designed to communicate eco-friendly products and containers. Called Target Zero, the label identifies eco-friendly items and features like refillable bottles or compostable bags. The label has been added to hundreds of products in Target’s inventory.

The retailer, which has seen sales soar during the pandemic and recently reported a 9.4% rise in fourth quarter revenue to $31 billion, has pledged it will achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its company by 2040. In the last five years, Target has reduced its direct operations’ emissions by 27%, the chain said today.

A recent report on the “New Green Consumer” from Forrester found that consumers are increasingly expecting brands to step up their sustainability efforts. Some 49% of U.S. online millennials look for energy-efficient labels when purchasing products, for example.

Thomas Husson, VP and principal analyst at Forrester, said the recent moves will help give Target a “competitive advantage.”

He added that Target Zero “seems to be an ambitious plan to guide consumers in more sustainable choices.” However, Husson noted that Target will need to work transparently with its brand partners to deliver on eco-friendly promises and to make sure customers understand the labels.

“The challenge will be to establish trust with consumers to avoid the risk of yet another sustainability label,” he said.

Other retailers are also honing their sustainability strategies. Earlier this week, department store chain Neiman Marcus released its first environmental, social and governance report, and promised to use 100% renewable energy by 2030. In addition, Room & Board, the furniture company, announced it has hired its first director of sustainability with the appointment of Emily McGarvey, who had been director of corporate social responsibility at Target.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

