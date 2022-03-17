How Target is delivering on sustainability promises

A recent report on the “New Green Consumer” from Forrester found that consumers are increasingly expecting brands to step up their sustainability efforts. Some 49% of U.S. online millennials look for energy-efficient labels when purchasing products, for example.

Thomas Husson, VP and principal analyst at Forrester, said the recent moves will help give Target a “competitive advantage.”

He added that Target Zero “seems to be an ambitious plan to guide consumers in more sustainable choices.” However, Husson noted that Target will need to work transparently with its brand partners to deliver on eco-friendly promises and to make sure customers understand the labels.

“The challenge will be to establish trust with consumers to avoid the risk of yet another sustainability label,” he said.

Other retailers are also honing their sustainability strategies. Earlier this week, department store chain Neiman Marcus released its first environmental, social and governance report, and promised to use 100% renewable energy by 2030. In addition, Room & Board, the furniture company, announced it has hired its first director of sustainability with the appointment of Emily McGarvey, who had been director of corporate social responsibility at Target.