Hulu turned its logo over to a bunch of artists and this is what happened

Hulu’s logo just got a lot more playful.
A new campaign invited artists from all over the world to let loose on the streaming company’s wordmark, resulting in a series of vibrant, lively vignettes not unlike the idents that you’d see on traditional broadcast and cable providers.
The "Hulu IDs" include stop-motion from Andrea Love, an anime treatment from Ari Grabb, a futuristic spin from Ihsu Yoon, mesmerizing collage from Simón Wilches-Castro and Golden Wolf, traditional cel animation-inspired work from Studio Showoff and more.
