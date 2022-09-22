Hyundai uses BTS for its World Cup campaign

Hyundai is enlisting Korean boy band BTS and a range of influencers for a World Cup global campaign that focuses on sustainability.

The campaign, revealed today, remakes a BTS song, combining original lines with new lyrics such as “now the vision is clear, the Goal of the Century is here.” The accompanying music video shows BTS performing with cuts of people in stadiums across the world. The song will come out on Sept. 23 and will be available on streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. The music video can be found on Hyundai’s official YouTube channel.

The song, “Yet To Come (Hyundai Ver.),” is a rock remix of the group’s song “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).” The BTS partnership is part of an existing campaign launched on Earth Day in April called “Goal of the Century.” The campaign’s environmental focus is in line with the brand’s professed goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2045.