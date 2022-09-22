Marketing News & Strategy

Hyundai uses BTS for its World Cup campaign

The Korean boy band remixed a song for the effort, which includes a range of influencers and a TikTok challenge
By Jade Yan. Published on September 22, 2022.
Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai is enlisting Korean boy band BTS and a range of influencers for a World Cup global campaign that focuses on sustainability. 

The campaign, revealed today, remakes a BTS song, combining original lines with new lyrics such as “now the vision is clear, the Goal of the Century is here.” The accompanying music video shows BTS performing with cuts of people in stadiums across the world. The song will come out on Sept. 23 and will be available on streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. The music video can be found on Hyundai’s official YouTube channel. 

The song, “Yet To Come (Hyundai Ver.),” is a rock remix of the group’s song “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).” The BTS partnership is part of an existing campaign launched on Earth Day in April called “Goal of the Century.” The campaign’s environmental focus is in line with the brand’s professed goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2045. 

Hyundai has worked with BTS in the past to promote its new Ioniq vehicle, as well as on a campaign around environmentalism.

“Through the World Cup campaign with BTS, we hope to create an opportunity for people all over the world to unite towards one goal of sustainability and cheer each other up,” said Hyundai’s president and CEO Jaehoon Chang in a statement.

The automotive brand has sponsored the World Cup since striking a deal with FIFA in 1999. 

Hyundai created a team of influencers, “Team Century,” to post about the campaign throughout the rest of the year. The group includes the members of BTS as well as women’s World Cup champion Alex Morgan, England national team player Steven Gerrard, fashion designer Jeremy Scott of the brand Moschino, Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn, documentary photographer Nicky Woo and a robot created by engineering company Boston Dynamics. Also on the list is Ella Mills, a health food writer and creator of the brand “Deliciously Ella,” which includes a recipe website, restaurant and a range of plant-based products.

The campaign also includes a TikTok challenge called #TeamCentry12 that asks users to do a shoulder-to-shoulder dance move to signify unity. The challenge will launch on Oct. 1.

This year’s World Cup, set to begin on Nov. 20, will take place in Qatar. Sponsors are facing pressure to acknowledge human rights abuse allegations in this year’s host country. These include migrant workers who are reported to have died from poor working conditions during the construction of this year’s world cup, as well as the country’s laws against same-sex marriage. Brands were placed in a similar position at this year’s Olympics in Beijing, where people demanded they take a stand on the alleged persecution of Uyghur Muslims in China.

Jade Yan

Jade Yan is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She has worked for the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times, along with The South Side Weekly, City Bureau and The Peoria Journal-Star.

 

