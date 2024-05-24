Summer ice cream marketing—how brands are handling Ozempic, rising prices and and other threats

Smaller sizes

As ice cream brands vie for consumers in the short term, they must also formulate plans to deal with the rising popularity of weight loss drugs, including so-called GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy, which act as appetite suppressants.

“Our data finds that 74% of GLP-1 users say there is still room for treating, so maybe they just have a couple bites,” said Kantar’s O’Donnell. “If I’m an ice cream maker, I either make ‘good for you’ ice cream or make uber-premium ice cream and focus on savoring those bites. I’d expect the volume to go down, but make up for it on price.”

For now, brands seem to be downplaying the Ozempic effect, according to interviews conducted by Ad Age. “Certainly it’s something we have been following and learning about but it’s not something that is a high concern,” said Rachel Jaiven, head of marketing for Häagen-Dazs U.S. “We will always be an indulgent treat and we are not going to be a brand that focuses on ‘better-for-you.’”

Still, some brands are introducing smaller-size formats, including Tillamook, which has begun selling pints. (It started selling frozen custards in pints in 2021, but recently discontinued the line and instead began offering ice cream pints.)

Analysts predict that other snackable formats will gain ground as well. Yasso has been making Poppables—frozen Greek yogurt balls covered in chocolate—since 2021 that it pitches as a snack. London-based Doughlicious started selling its cookie-dough-covered gelato bites late last year.

According to Mintel data, 62% of U.S. consumers prefer a smaller, more indulgent ice cream over a low-calorie version. Packaging company Tetra Pak in a blog post shared how making smaller portion sizes can be a way to break into the snacking category. “[Ice cream makers] should use more premium ingredients and launch it as a snack you are ‘allowed’ to enjoy,” Elsebeth Baungaard, an ice cream portfolio manager at Tetra Pak, said in the post.

Blue Bell’s marketing positions its larger sizes as a positive, contrasting itself with the small size trend, including with a social post plugging its half gallons.

“We’re very proud to be one of the biggest containers in the ice cream aisle,” said Lauren Lewis, the brand’s public relations manager.