IHG pushes new loyalty program in its biggest campaign in a decade

At a time of robust competition in the travel industry, IHG Hotels & Resorts is hoping that its loyalty program will set its hotels apart. In a new campaign, “Guest How You Guest,” the parent company of 17 brands such as Holiday Inn and Kimpton is showcasing the perks its customers receive when they stay at one of its properties.

The marketing push, which carries a price tag in the double-digit millions, is IHG’s largest single campaign investment in 10 years. It includes two 30-second spots and a handful of 15-second spots that will run throughout the year on both linear and connected TV. IHG is also investing in paid social media, out-of-home, print and celebrity activations. But TV, at 60%, represents the lion’s share of the campaign spending, according to Claire Bennett, who was promoted to global chief customer officer roughly 18 months ago after working as chief marketing officer there for three years.