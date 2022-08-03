Marketing News & Strategy

IHG pushes new loyalty program in its biggest campaign in a decade

The hotel company is streamlining its rewards as a point of differentiation in hospitality sector
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on August 03, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Tinder CEO departs, new CMO is named in executive shakeup
Credit: IHG Hotels & Resorts

At a time of robust competition in the travel industry, IHG Hotels & Resorts is hoping that its loyalty program will set its hotels apart. In a new campaign, “Guest How You Guest,” the parent company of 17 brands such as Holiday Inn and Kimpton is showcasing the perks its customers receive when they stay at one of its properties.

The marketing push, which carries a price tag in the double-digit millions, is IHG’s largest single campaign investment in 10 years. It includes two 30-second spots and a handful of 15-second spots that will run throughout the year on both linear and connected TV. IHG is also investing in paid social media, out-of-home, print and celebrity activations. But TV, at 60%, represents the lion’s share of the campaign spending, according to Claire Bennett, who was promoted to global chief customer officer roughly 18 months ago after working as chief marketing officer there for three years.

“The ‘Guest How You Guest’ concept was about this notion of people are tired and they want to be taken care of,” said Bennett. “We wanted to play on that notion of being treated like a guest.”

Indeed, the spots illustrate such treatment, including a lavish room service spreads, fancy cocktails and the ability to work poolside. A voiceover introduces “IHG One Rewards,” which combines all 17 brands into one loyalty program. The program includes new perks such as milestone rewards, like a free breakfast.

“It’s an exciting way to keep people engaged,” said Bennett.

More hospitality news from Ad Age
Hilton unveils biggest marketing push in six years as travel surge continues
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Hotels.com ditches Captain Obvious in first work from Wieden+Kennedy
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Online therapy brand Talkspace to offer counseling for Kimpton Hotel guests
Adrianne Pasquarelli

IHG, which also rolled out a new app experience, created its revamped loyalty program internally. The new campaign was created with Grey, which has worked with the company since last year, Ogilvy, Mindshare and Kinetic. Ogilvy handled media duties.

Ad Age Marketer’s Brief podcast

Listen on our site or subscribe via Apple, Spotify or Stitcher
Click here

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Tinder CEO departs, new CMO is named in executive shakeup

Tinder CEO departs, new CMO is named in executive shakeup
Planet Fitness abandons Publicis bespoke model, moves back to Barkley after less than a year

Planet Fitness abandons Publicis bespoke model, moves back to Barkley after less than a year
Cash App hopes connected TV broadens its reach, starting with an ad starring Serena Williams

Cash App hopes connected TV broadens its reach, starting with an ad starring Serena Williams
Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news

Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news
Pinterest’s dip in users less than what analysts expected in second quarter

Pinterest’s dip in users less than what analysts expected in second quarter
Spain's body positivity ad slammed for doctoring women’s images

Spain's body positivity ad slammed for doctoring women’s images
PepsiCo takes an 8.5% stake in Celsius for $550 million

PepsiCo takes an 8.5% stake in Celsius for $550 million

Jack in the Box brings back former employee Mark Hamill for latest campaign

Jack in the Box brings back former employee Mark Hamill for latest campaign