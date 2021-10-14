Ikea expects shortages due to supply-chain crisis until mid-2022

“I don’t think we will be out of the woods” during the current fiscal year, the CEO said. That period runs through next August. “This is a very big challenge for the whole supply infrastructure.”

Inter Ikea had record sales in the past fiscal year, recovering from its first decline in the prior 12 months when the pandemic shut stores. Revenue rose 5.8% to 41.9 billion euros ($48 billion), the company said Thursday. DIY makers have benefited as consumers working from home renovate.

The price spike for transports and raw materials seen in the last six months has meant increased costs, which the company plans to absorb rather than passing over to Ikea customers.

“We want to make Ikea even more affordable,” Abrahamsson Ring said. The company plans to get a bigger share of revenue from lower-price products, he added.

Ikea has also been taking other measures to get products shipped to its stores, such as renting containers itself and finding alternative routes on trains.

—Bloomberg News